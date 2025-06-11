Youcef Belaïli arrives in the USA in the form of his life, the club’s top scorer and top assister in a double-winning campaign. Getty Images
Youcef Belaïli arrives in the USA in the form of his life, the club’s top scorer and top assister in a double-winning campaign. Getty Images
Youcef Belaïli arrives in the USA in the form of his life, the club’s top scorer and top assister in a double-winning campaign. Getty Images
Youcef Belaïli arrives in the USA in the form of his life, the club’s top scorer and top assister in a double-winning campaign. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Youcef Belaili back to his maverick best and looking to elevate Esperance at Club World Cup

Algerian winger has put disciplinary problems behind him and is enjoying his third spell at Tunisia's most decorated club

Ian Hawkey
Ian Hawkey

June 11, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

It took around 46 minutes for the supporters of Esperance of Tunisia, numerous and fantastically noisy when circumstances demand, to fall in love all over again with a favourite maverick.

The players had just emerged from half time on the opening day of the 2024/25 league season, Esperance at home to US Tataouine, when Youcef Belaili drifted across the penalty area, left to right, and was picked out by a neat angled pass from Yan Sasse. The rest was instantly familiar. A deft check inside his marker, then a booming trivela, curled from the outside of his right boot past a helpless goalkeeper. Welcome home, the brilliant, sometimes baffling Belaili.

Esperance won 3-0, their first points towards another league title, number 34 on the club’s unmatched tally of domestic championships, and here was Belaili doing just what he used to do in the blood-and-gold jersey. It was a soothing sight because there had been some scepticism when, last summer, the Algerian winger signed for a third time with Esperance. He was 32, and looked back on a zig-zag career peppered with shortened stays at some clubs and angry disputes at a few of them. “The ‘enfant terrible’ is back,” suggested a headline in La Presse de Tunisie, wondering if a second return to Esperance might be one comeback too many.

Ten months on, heading for a Club World Cup that was in Belaili’s mind when he plotted his third stint at Esperance, the maverick has cast himself as main man in the club’s ambitions to upset the hierarchy of a group that has Chelsea and Flamengo as its favourites and to push the North Africans into the knockout phase. Belaili arrives in the USA in the form of his life, the club’s top scorer and top assister in a double-winning campaign – 34 goal-involvements in all from 24 games across competitions. In the CAF Champions League, where Esperance were narrowly eliminated in the semi-final, only Fiston Mayele, of champions Pyramids, finished with more goals than Belaili.

He is back in the Algeria national team, too, recalled in March by a head coach, Vladimir Petkovic, who began his reign by directly referencing “indiscipline” as a reason for excluding Belaili. Petkovic barely needed to cite the long history, from the ban, after testing positive for a prohibited substance that cost Belaili two years of his career in his mid-20s to the rows that led to the cancellation of his contacts at French clubs Brest and Ajaccio. There were sour endings to his stints at Al Ahli in Jeddah and Qatar SC, too. Nor was his exit from Mouloudia of Algiers, where he spearheaded a title-winning season in 2023/24, happily received there, his departure taken as evidence, in the eyes of some compatriots, of Belail’s incorrigible restlessness. His stay there lasted just one year.

This deep into his career, Belaili is stuck with that ‘difficult’ reputation, but when a player is supplying match-winning moments at such frequency, and delighting fans, a wise manager makes compromises. “He made a great impression for us,” his coach at Mouloudia, Patrice Beaumelle, told So Foot magazine. “He’s a player who lives on instinct and for challenges. But put too many restrictions on him and he won’t enjoy himself or be at his best.”

And being so clearly at his best in his club football for two full seasons now has convinced Petkovic. Last week, Belaili marked his third game since his Algeria recall – his 54th cap in all – by scoring the first goal and setting up the second in Algeria’s 2-0 win against Rwanda.

That’s fine form to be taking to the US adventure and the mark of a consistency that both challenges the well-established image of Belaili as erratic and speaks of a stability and leadership that has not been reflected elsewhere at Esperance. Notably in the dugout. There have been four head coaches in charge in 2024/25, and if none of them have doubted that Belaili should be their touchstone in attack, that high turnover gives a clue to the sorts of nervy expectation that drives Esperance club presidents.

In October Miguel Cardoso was dismissed as head coach, five months after having led Esperance to a CAF Champions League final and to the club’s 33rd national title. After the brief caretakership of Skander Kasri, Laurentiu Reghecampf lasted 24 games, invited to leave after a sequence of two wins in five. And so the wheel turned back to Maher Kanzari, twice previously an Esperance head coach. He’ll be the man in charge for the Club World Cup adventure.

Kanzari and Belaili go back all the way to the 2012/13 season, when Belaili was first making himself a hero at Esperance and the coach had his initial go aboard the club’s managerial merry-go-round. A dozen years later, Kanzari was grateful of the savvy of his Algerian wizard to push Esperance through the last stages of a tight title race, the prize sealed on the penultimate matchday. “Thanks to the experience of the players and the coaching staff, we came through a lot of challenges this season,” said Kanzari.

“This is Esperance. We have to finish on top,” added Belaili. It was his fifth Tunisian league title, to add to the 2012 medal from spell number one with the club; to the two titles, coupled with back-to-back African Champions Leagues, from his first Esperance sequel, the two seasons up until 2019, the year he also won the Africa Cup of Nations with his country.

He’s a player who lives on instinct and for challenges. But put too many restrictions on him and he won’t enjoy himself or be at his best.
Patrice Beaumelle,
former Mouloudia coach

But never has Belaili been so regularly effective as now with the club that keeps asking him back. Part of that is down to his slick dovetailing with Sasse, the Brazilian and his connection, along the left flank with the redoutable full-back Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida. Esperance recruited well in the winter transfer window, too, by signing Chiheb Jebali from Monastir, a creative passer and a strong alternative, delivering a dead ball, to Belaili’s set-piece skills.

Defensively, Esperance have tightened up over the two months under Kanzari’s watch. If the group that awaits them in America looks daunting, with its opening test against in-form Flamengo, it offers possibilities of progress, particularly if they can go into their last first-phase game against Chelsea having beaten Los Angeles FC, the last of the 32 qualifiers for the tournament. “We know how to make our experience in big matches count,” promised Kanzari.

BIGGEST&nbsp;CYBER&nbsp;SECURITY&nbsp;INCIDENTS&nbsp;IN&nbsp;RECENT&nbsp;TIMES

SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities

Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails

Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies

Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

While you're here
On Women's Day
Results

2.30pm: Park Avenue – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Rb Seqondtonone, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer)

3.05pm: Al Furjan – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Bosphorus, Dane O’Neill, Bhupat Seemar

3.40pm: Mina – Rated Condition (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Royal Mews, Tadhg O’Shea, Bhupat Seemar

4.15pm: Aliyah – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (T) 1,900m; Winner: Ursa Minor, Ray Dawson, Ahmad bin Harmash

4.50pm: Riviera Beach – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 2,200m; Winner: Woodditton, Saif Al Balushi, Ahmad bin Harmash

5.25pm: Riviera – Handicap (TB) Dh2,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Al Madhar, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

6pm: Creek Views – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Al Salt, Dane O’Neill, Erwan Charpy

Rooney's club record

At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17

At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

THE BIO

Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren

Favourite travel destination: Switzerland

Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers

Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League, last 16, first leg

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

Abu Dhabi GP starting grid

1 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3 Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

4 Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

5 Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

6 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

7 Romain Grosjean (Haas)

8 Charles Leclerc (Sauber)

9 Esteban Ocon (Force India)

10 Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

11 Carlos Sainz (Renault)

12 Marcus Ericsson (Sauber)

13 Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

14 Sergio Perez (Force India)

15 Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

16 Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso)

17 Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)

18 Stoffe Vandoorne (McLaren)

19 Sergey Sirotkin (Williams)

20 Lance Stroll (Williams)

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.6-litre%2C%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E285hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E353Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh159%2C900%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos

Price, base: From Dh77,900
Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder
Transmission: Continuously variable transmission
Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

It Was Just an Accident

Director: Jafar Panahi

Stars: Vahid Mobasseri, Mariam Afshari, Ebrahim Azizi, Hadis Pakbaten, Majid Panahi, Mohamad Ali Elyasmehr

Rating: 4/5

TOP%2010%20MOST%20POLLUTED%20CITIES
%3Cp%3E1.%20Bhiwadi%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Ghaziabad%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Hotan%2C%20China%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Delhi%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Jaunpur%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E6.%20Faisalabad%2C%20Pakistan%0D%3Cbr%3E7.%20Noida%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E8.%20Bahawalpur%2C%20Pakistan%0D%3Cbr%3E9.%20Peshawar%2C%20Pakistan%0D%3Cbr%3E10.%20Bagpat%2C%20India%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3ESource%3A%20IQAir%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
If you go

The flights
Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours.

The rooms
Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Infiniti QX80 specs

Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6

Power: 450hp

Torque: 700Nm

Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000

Available: Now

The Outsider

Stephen King, Penguin

MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg

Roma 4
Milner (15' OG), Dzeko (52'), Nainggolan (86', 90 4')

Liverpool 2
Mane (9'), Wijnaldum (25')

While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Plastic tipping points
The Indo-Pacific
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
While you're here
Brief scores:

Kashima Antlers 0

River Plate 4

Zuculini 24', Martinez 73', 90 2', Borre 89' (pen)

War on waste
Updated: June 11, 2025, 5:30 AM`
Fifa Club World Cup 2025Tunisia
Read next...
WAC's El Mehdi El Moubarik celebrates after scoring with teammates Cassius Mailula and Sidi Bouna Amar. Alamy

WAC fly flag for Moroccan football at Club World Cup

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola applauds fans at the end of their final Premier League match of 2024/25 against Fulham. EPA

Club World Cup defence can help Man City relaunch

Richarlison's step-brother thrilled after race across the world for UAE debut

Fifa Club World Cup Group C guide

Palestine World Cup dream over after heartbreaking draw with Oman

Rayan Cherki joins Ait-Nouri at Manchester City

When is the UAE’s next public holiday?

Cartoon for June 11, 2025

Israeli soldiers brazenly kill Palestinian who held hands in air

Cartoon for June 10, 2025

Work begins on Dubai Metro's Blue Line mega project

Work begins on Dubai Metro's Blue Line mega project

Cameras capture moment Israeli soldiers shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank raid

Cameras capture moment Israeli soldiers shoot dead Palestinian in West Bank raid

Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg

Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg

Trump jokes that Uber chief should negotiate Iran nuclear deal

Trump jokes that Uber chief should negotiate Iran nuclear deal