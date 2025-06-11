Fifa Club World Cup Group C guide: Kane eyes another trophy at Bayern, amateurs Auckland dream of glory

Benfica (Portugal)

How they qualified: Seventh-best team in Uefa four-year coefficient rankings.

Manager: Bruno Lage. Portuguese is in his second spell in charge having returned to Benfica following stints in England and Brazil. Won the Primeira Liga in his first season with Benfica (2018/19), then the League Cup in January after beating Sporting Club on penalties in the final.

Star player: Kerem Akturkoglu. Turkish left-winger has just enjoyed a sparkling first season in Portugal, scoring 18 goals and assisting a further 16 across competitions. Was a two-time title winner and Super Lig player of the season at previous club Galatasaray. Has notched 11 times in 30 appearances for his country – including a hat-trick against Iceland last September.

One to watch: Vangelis Pavlidis. Greece striker's 19 goals last season was only bettered by Viktor Gyokeres' 39 for Sporting in the Primeira Liga scoring charts. Joined Benfica last summer, following a prolific spell at Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, and ended his first campaign with 29 goals and 12 assists.

Domestic season record: Finished second in Primeira Liga, two points behind champions Sporting Club.

Fixtures:

June 17 (2am kick-off UAE): Boca Juniors at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

June 20 (8pm KO) Auckland City at Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando.

June 24 (11pm KO) Bayern Munich at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte.

Auckland City (New Zealand)

How they qualified: Best OFC Champions League winner of the four-year ranking period.

Manager: Paul Posa. Previous manager Albert Riera had been a huge success but stepped aside with the club saying he was focusing on pursuing coaching qualifications and spending time with his family. Rosa was appointed in January for his second spell in charge, but the club have announced that he will not be with squad in US for the first two weeks of June “due to personal circumstances”. Posa was juggling coaching amateur side Auckland with working four days a week at his dentistry practice, according to New Zealand website Stuff.

Star player: Angus Kilkolly. New Zealand striker will be playing in his fifth Club World Cup; once with Team Wellington and the rest with Auckland whom he joined in 2020. “We're going there a little bit naive and going there for dreams and a bit of a hope that we can come back with our own special story,” said the 29-year-old.

One to watch: Myer Bevan. Home-grown striker, 28, arrives in US in good form having scored both goals in April's OFC Champions League final win over Hekari United – Auckland's fourth consecutive title and record-extending 13th crown overall.

Domestic season record: Currently second in the National League – North, one point behind leaders Birkenhead United.

Fixtures:

June 15 (8pm kick-off UAE) Bayern Munich at TQL Cincinnati.

June 20 (8pm KO) Benfica at Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando.

June 24 (11pm KO) Boca Juniors at Geodis Park, Nashville.

Boca Juniors (Argentina)

How they qualified: Second-best team in the Conmebol four-year rankings.

Manager: Miguel Angel Russo. Appointed for third spell in charge just weeks before the tournament, replacing Fernando Gago. The 69-year-old won the 2007 Libertadores title in his first spell, followed by the 2019/20 Argentine Primera Division and 2020 Copa de la Liga Profesional in his second.

Star player: Miguel Merentiel. Uruguayan striker – nicknamed 'The Beast' – has 42 goals and 15 assists in 120 games for Boca. The 29-year-old made his international debut against Venezuela in 2024.

One to watch: Kevin Zenon. Versatile Argentine wingback has been linked with moves to Europe with the likes of Inter Milan, Newcastle United and Porto all reported to have taken an interest. The 23-year-old has goals and seven assists in 65 games for Boca.

Domestic season record: Finished first tournament of Argentine Primera Division season (Torneo Apertura) second in Group A, level on points with leaders Argentinos Juniors but behind on goal difference. Knocked out in quarter-finals 1-0 by Independiente. The second tournament (Torneo Clausura) begins on July 17.

Fixtures:

June 17 (2am kick-off UAE): Benfica at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

June 21 (5pm KO) Bayern Munich at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

June 24 (11pm KO) Auckland City at Geodis Park, Nashville.

Bayern Munich (Germany)

How they qualified: Best team in the Uefa four-year coefficient rankings.

Manager: Vincent Kompany. Former Manchester City captain has just secured the Bundesliga title in his first season in charge of the Bavarian giants. Previously led English side Burnley to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

Star player: Harry Kane. England captain has been a relentless goal machine since moving to Germany in 2023, winning the Bundesliga top-scorer crown in successive seasons and has notched 82 times in 91 Bayern appearances – including 62 in 63 Bundesliga matches.

One to watch: Michael Olise. Exciting French winger has just enjoyed a superb first season at Bayern after moving from English side Crystal Palace last summer, scoring 17 goals and providing 21 assists across competitions. The 23-year-old's 15 Bundesliga assists was also the best in the German top flight.

Domestic season record: Finished as Bundesliga champions, finishing 13 points clear of Bayer Leverkusen.

Fixtures:

June 15 (8pm kick-off UAE) Auckland City at TQL Cincinnati.

June 21 (5pm KO) Boca Juniors at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

June 24 (11pm KO) Benfica at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The Scale for Clinical Actionability of Molecular Targets

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20front-axle%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E218hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E330Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20touring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E402km%20(claimed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh215%2C000%20(estimate)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Asian Cup 2019 Quarter-final UAE v Australia, Friday, 8pm, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

The White Lotus: Season three Creator: Mike White Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell Rating: 4.5/5

HAJJAN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Abu%20Bakr%20Shawky%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3EStarring%3A%20Omar%20Alatawi%2C%20Tulin%20Essam%2C%20Ibrahim%20Al-Hasawi%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Sun jukebox Rufus Thomas, Bear Cat (The Answer to Hound Dog) (1953) This rip-off of Leiber/Stoller’s early rock stomper brought a lawsuit against Phillips and necessitated Presley’s premature sale to RCA. Elvis Presley, Mystery Train (1955) The B-side of Presley’s final single for Sun bops with a drummer-less groove. Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two, Folsom Prison Blues (1955) Originally recorded for Sun, Cash’s signature tune was performed for inmates of the titular prison 13 years later. Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes (1956) Within a month of Sun’s February release Elvis had his version out on RCA. Roy Orbison, Ooby Dooby (1956) An essential piece of irreverent juvenilia from Orbison. Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls of Fire (1957) Lee’s trademark anthem is one of the era’s best-remembered – and best-selling – songs.

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18