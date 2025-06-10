Fifa Club World Cup Group B guide: PSG chase quadruple, Atletico look to spoil Luis Enrique's party

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

How they qualified: Sixth-best team in the Uefa four-year coefficient rankings.

Manager: Diego Simeone. Long-serving Argentine is closing in on his 25th year in the Spanish capital where he has won eight major trophies including two La Liga titles, two Uefa Europa Leagues and one Uefa Super Cup.

Star player: Julian Alvarez. Signed from Manchester City last summer in deal worth up to €95 million, the Argentina World Cup winner was named Atletico's player of the season after contributing 29 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

One to watch: Alexander Sorloth. The 1.94m-tall-Norwegian striker finished the campaign as Atletico's top-scorer in La Liga with 20 goals, including a second-half hat-trick in the final game away to Girona.

Domestic season record: Finished third in La Liga, 12 points behind champions Barcelona.

Fixtures:

June 15 (11pm kick-off UAE): PSG at Rose Bowl, Pasadena.

June 20 (2am KO): Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field, Seattle.

June 23 (11pm KO): Botafogo at Rose Bowl, Pasadena.

Seattle Sounders (United States)

How they qualified: 2022 Concacaf Champions League winners.

Manager: Brian Schmetzer. American coach has Seattle in his blood having been a player and coach in the club's various forms over the years. Since taking charge of the MLS Seattle on a permanent basis in 2016, he has won the Concacaf Champions League, the MLS Cup twice and the Western Conference on four occasions.

Star player: Albert Rusnak. Slovakian midfielder helped Seattle win the Champions League in his first season after moving from Real Salt Lake and was named the club's MVP for the 2024 campaign after 11 goals and 16 assists. Has seven goals in 37 caps for his country.

One to watch: Danny Musovski. Set to be Seattle's key forward with the club's all-time top scorer Jordan Morris struggling to be fit after suffering a hamstring injury. Endured a tough time last season due to injuries but has found form this time round, including finding the back of the net in five successive MLS games.

Domestic season record: Currently sixth in the Western Conference, nine points behind leaders Vancouver having played two games more.

Fixtures:

June 16 (6am kick-off UAE): Botafogo at Lumen Field, Seattle.

June 20 (2am KO): Atletico Madrid at Lumen Field, Seattle.

June 23 (11pm KO): PSG at Lumen Field, Seattle.

Botafogo (Brazil)

How they qualified: 2024 Copa Libertadores winners.

Manager: Renato Paiva. Portuguese took charge of the Brazilians in February having spent most of HIS coaching career as part of the youth set-up at Benfica. Won the Ecuadorean Serie A title with Independiente del Valle in 2021. Previous coach Artur Jorge left for Qatari side Al Rayyan in January having led Botafogo to a historic Brazilian Serie A and Copa Libertadores double in 2024.

Star player: Igor Jesus. Versatile forward who made his name at UAE side Shabab Al Ahli – where he contributed 43 goals and 20 assists in 88 games – is now making a mark in South America after moving to Botafogo in 2024. Was then fast-tracked into the Brazil team, scoring on his debut against Chile. Now linked with a move to English club Nottingham Forest.

One to watch: Jair Cunha. Hard to miss the giant centre-half (Cunha is 1.97m tall) who The Athletic reported is part of a triple swoop by Forest that includes defensive teammate Cuiabiano and Jesus. The 20-year-old only moved to Botafogo from rivals Santos in February but the Brazil Under-20 international has quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

Domestic season record: Currently sixth in the Brazilian Serie A, six points behind leaders Flamengo.

Fixtures:

June 16 (6am kick-off UAE): Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field, Seattle.

June 20 (5am KO): PSG at Rose Bowl, Pasedena.

June 23 (11pm KO): Atletico Madrid at Rose Bowl, Pasadena.

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

How they qualified: Second-best team in the Uefa four-year coefficient rankings.

Manager: Luis Enrique. Has just masterminded PSG to treble glory that included a first Uefa Champions League crown following a 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in the final. It was the second treble of Luis Enrique's coaching career with the Spaniard having achieved the feat with Barcelona in 2015

Star player: Ousmane Dembele. Relished taking over the spotlight after Kylian Mbappe's exit to Real Madrid last summer. The France forward finished the campaign as joint top Ligue 1 scorer with 21 goals and 33 goals and 15 assists in 49 games across competitions.

One to watch: Desire Doue. Blasted his way into the headlines with a man-of-the-match display in the final win over Inter which saw the young Frenchman score two and set up another. It took the 20-year-old's tally to 15 goals and 16 assists in his debut season at PSG following his move from Rennes.

Domestic season record: Ligue 1 and French Cup winners.

Fixtures:

June 15 (11pm kick-off UAE): Atletico Madrid at Rose Bowl, Pasadena.

June 20 (5am KO): Botafogo at Rose Bowl, Pasedena.

June 23 (11pm KO): Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field, Seattle.

