Lionel Messi, centre, has scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 20 games for Inter Miami this season. AP
Sport

Football

Fifa Club World Cup Group A guide: Messi back on global stage, Al Ahly face tough task

Argentine great leading Inter Miami's charge on home turf while Egyptians look to build on domestic success

Gareth Cox

June 10, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Al Ahly (Egypt)

How they qualified: 2020/21, 2022/23 & 2023/24 CAF Champions League winners.

Manager: Jose Riveiro. The Spaniard was appointed as coach less than three weeks before the tournament in US kicks off. He replaced Marcel Koller, who left Al Ahly after their loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League semi-finals in April. Emad El-Nahhas, who led the team to a record-extending 45th league title as caretaker manager, will continue as an assistant.

Star player: Wessam Abou Ali. Denmark-born Palestinian striker scored 15 goals in 29 games across competitions, including four in the title-clinching 6-0 demolition of Pharco on the last day of the season.

One to watch: Mohamed Trezeguet. It was announced in January that the 30-year-old winger would be returning to his boyhood club at the end of the season after a decade away, in time for the Club World Cup. Previously played across Europe including at Anderlecht in Belgium, England's Aston Villa and Trabzonspor of Turkey during a career that has seen him capped 80 times by Egypt, scoring 22 goals.

Domestic season record: Finished regular season second in the table behind Pyramids before going on to top the Championship play-offs to retain their Egyptian Premier League title.

Fixtures:

  • June 15 (4am kick off UAE): Inter Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.
  • June 19 (8pm KO): Palmeiras at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.
  • June 24 (5am KO): Porto at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

Porto (Portugal)

How they qualified: Fifth-best team in the Uefa four-year coefficient rankings.

Manager: Martin Anselmi. Argentine replaced the sacked Vitor Bruno in January in what is his first job in Europe. Won four trophies with Ecuadorean club Independiente del Valle, including a Copa Sudamericana title in 2022.

Star player: Samu Aghehowa. Nigerian striker, 21, finished joint-second in the Primeira Liga scorers charts with 19 goals in what was his first season at Porto. Tall (at 1.93m), quick and physically imposing, his form has seen him linked with clubs across Europe including Barcelona, Manchester United and Arsenal.

One to watch: Rodrigo Mora. The 18-year-old home-grown playmaker has emerged as a potential superstar of European football. A breakthrough season that saw him score 10 goals and provide four assists in the Portuguese league has brought him to the attention of the continent's big guns.

Domestic season record: Finished third in the Primeira Liga, 11 points behind champions Sporting Club.

Fixtures:

  • June 16 (2am KO UAE): Palmeiras at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.
  • June 19 (11pm KO): Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.
  • June 24 (5am KO): Al Ahly at MetLife Stadium.

Palmeiras (Brazil)

How they qualified: 2021 Copa Libertadores winners.

Manager: Abel Ferreira. Portuguese took over at Palmeiras in 2020 having previously coached in his home country (Braga) and Greece (PAOK). Has won nine trophies at Palmeiras, including back-to-back Brazilian titles and Copa Libertadores crowns.

Star player: Raphael Veiga. Attacking midfielder has been a central cog in the Palmeiras trophy-winning machine of recent seasons, clocking 104 goals and 49 assists in 346 appearances for the club.

One to watch: Estevao Willian. Brazilian teenage forward will be saying his farewells to Palmeiras at the Club World Cup before departing for English Premier League side Chelsea. Has been in impressive form for Palmeiras, scoring 11 goals in 32 games and providing five assists across competitions. Described by coach Ferreira as a “a miracle-worker”.

Domestic season record: Currently fourth in the Brazilian Serie A, one point behind leaders Flamengo.

Fixtures:

  • June 16 (2am KO UAE): Porto at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.
  • June 19 (8pm KO): Porto at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.
  • June 24 (5am KO): Inter Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

Inter Miami

How they qualified: 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield winners

Manager: Javier Mascherano. Took over at the Major League Soccer outfit last November having previously been in charge of Argentina's U20 and U23 sides. Reunited in the US with his former Argentina and Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

Star player: Lionel Messi. Team captain, veteran superstar and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner who moved to Miami in 2023 helping the club win their first trophy in the Leagues Cup little over a month after joining. The 37-year-old has scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 20 games this season.

One to watch: Luis Suarez. Another member of the former Barca old boys in Miami – along with Mascherano, Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. The 38-year-old Uruguayan banged in 25 goals in his debut 2024 campaign and has eight in 21 appearances this season.

Domestic season record: Currently third in the MLS Eastern Conference, five points behind leaders Philadelphia with a game in hand.

Fixtures:

  • June 15 (4am KO UAE): Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.
  • June 19 (11pm KO): Porto at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.
  • June 24 (5am KO) Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

Updated: June 10, 2025, 4:40 AM`
