Luis Suarez kisses the trophy after winning the Copa America final against Paraguay in Buenos Aires on July 24, 2011. Reuters

Sport

Football

Handballs, biting but goals galore: Luis Suarez to call time on dramatic Uruguay career

Veteran striker will retire from international football after World Cup qualifier against Paraguay

Gareth Cox

September 04, 2024

