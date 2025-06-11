Fifa Club World Cup Group D guide: Palmer leads Chelsea charge, Flamengo flying high under Filipe Luis

Read more:

Group A: Al Ahly, Porto, Palmerias, Inter Miami

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Seattle Sounders, Botafogo, PSG

Group C: Benfica, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Bayern Munich

Flamengo (Brazil)

How they qualified: 2022 Copa Libertadores winners.

Manager: Filipe Luis. Former Flamengo defender who became manager in September 2024, replacing former Brazil coach Tite. Led team to Brazilian Cup, Brazilian Super Cup and the Campeonato Carioca in impressive first eight months in which his team lost just three times in 45 games. Will face former club Chelsea in the US.

Star player: Pedro. Only returned to action in April after serious knee injury picked up playing for Brazil. The 27-year-old was top-scorer and player of the tournament in Flamengo's 2022 Copa Libertadores-winning campaign with 12 goals. Has 140 goals and 35 assists in 277 games for Flamengo, winning 11 trophies.

One to watch: Giorgian de Arrascaeta. Uruguayan attacker is a creator supreme and scorer of stunning goals. Leads the way in both goals and assists for Flamengo this season (12 and six, respectively) having just turned 31. Cemented his name in club history by helping the team win two Copa Libertadores and two Brazilian titles in a Flamengo career which has seen him score 85 and assist 99 goals in 316 games.

Domestic season record: Currently top of Brazilian Serie A, one point clear of second-placed Cruzeiro and Red Bull Bragantino in third.

Fixtures:

June 17 (5am kick-off UAE): Esperance de Tunis at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

June 20 (10pm KO) Chelsea at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

June 25 (5am KO) Los Angeles FC at Camping World Stadium, Orlando.

Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

How they qualified: Best team in the CAF four-year rankings.

Manager: Maher Kanzari. A familiar face in the Middle East having played for UAE sides Al Nasr and Dubai CSC as well as Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia. Won the Tunisian league title three times as an Esperance player and has just completed the double having returned for his third spell as coach in March.

Star player: Youcef Belaili. Algerian Africa Cup of Nations winner who rejoined the club for a third time last summer and whose 11 goals and eight assists helped Esperance secure the domestic double. Also chipped in with an impressive seven goals and eight assists in 10 CAF Champions League appearances.

One to watch: Yan Sasse. Versatile Brazilian attacker and fan favourite who was the club's top scorer in the title-winning team with 10 goals. Describes his time at Esperance as “the best moment of my career” and was a key player in the club's run to the 2024 CAF Champions League final.

Domestic season record: Won the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1, four points clear of second-placed Monastir.

Fixtures:

June 17 (5am kick-off UAE): Flamengo at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

June 21 (2am KO) Los Angeles FC at Geodis Park, Nashville.

June 25 (5am KO) Chelsea at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Chelsea (England)

How they qualified: 2020/21 Uefa Champions League winners.

Manager: Enzo Maresca. Joined Chelsea last summer having just guided Leicester City to the second-tier title. Previously assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Maresca guided Chelsea to a Uefa Champions League spot next season and secured his first major trophy as a manager by beating Real Betis 4-1 in the Europa Conference League final.

Star player: Cole Palmer. Endured a tough second half of the season when he scored just once after notching against Bournemouth on January 14, but still finished the campaign with 15 goals and 12 assists. Supremely gifted England international whose and superb performance in the second half against Betis were crucial in turning that game Chelsea's way.

One to watch: Enzo Fernandez. Had failed to convince since moving to London in 2023 for a then British record deal of £107m but Argentine midfielder has just enjoyed his best season at the club. Part of Argentina's 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America winning teams and should relish being back on the global stage.

Domestic season record: Finished fourth in Premier League, 15 points behind champions Liverpool.

Fixtures:

June 16 (11pm kick-off UAE): Los Angeles FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

June 20 (10pm KO) Flamengo at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

June 25 (5am KO) Esperance de Tunis at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Los Angeles FC (United States)

How they qualified: Winners of play-in match after Leon were kicked out for breaking multi-club ownership rules.

Manager: Steve Cherundolo. Took over as LAFC coach in 2022, quickly helping the club win their first MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield in his first season and then the US Open Cup in 2024. In April, Cherundolo announced that he will be stepping down as coach at the end of the 2025 MLS campaign.

Star player: Denis Bouanga. French-born Gabon winger scored the extra-time winner that defeated Club America of Mexico and booked LAFC their spot at the Club World Cup. Has 10 goals in 20 games this season, while his career tally at LAFC is an impressive 80 in 126, with 34 assists.

One to watch: Olivier Giroud. Veteran striker has been there, done that having lifted the Fifa World Cup with France, the Uefa Champions League with Club World Cup opponents Chelsea, while also winning league titles in France, England and Italy. The 38-year-old provided the assist for Bouanga's dramatic winner against Club America.

Domestic season record: Currently fifth in the Western Conference, nine points behind leaders Vancouver.

Fixtures:

June 16 (11pm kick-off UAE): Chelsea at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

June 21 (2am KO) Esperance de Tunis at Geodis Park, Nashville.

June 25 (5am KO) Flamengo at Camping World Stadium, Orlando.

Read more:

Group A: Al Ahly, Porto, Palmerias, Inter Miami

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Seattle Sounders, Botafogo, PSG

Group C: Benfica, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Bayern Munich

ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser Rating: 4.5/5

New schools in Dubai

Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Liverpool

Gordon (34'), Fabinho (44' pen, 90' 3), Firmino (78') Shrewsbury

Udoh (27'minutes) Man of the Match: Kaide Gordon (Liverpool)

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

The biog Name: Marie Byrne Nationality: Irish Favourite film: The Shawshank Redemption Book: Seagull by Jonathan Livingston Life lesson: A person is not old until regret takes the place of their dreams

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0-litre%20six-cylinder%20turbo%20(BMW%20B58)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20340hp%20at%206%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500Nm%20from%201%2C600-4%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20ZF%208-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100kph%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.2sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20267kph%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh462%2C189%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWarranty%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030-month%2F48%2C000k%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Navdeep Suri, India's Ambassador to the UAE There has been a longstanding need from the Indian community to have a religious premises where they can practise their beliefs. Currently there is a very, very small temple in Bur Dubai and the community has outgrown this. So this will be a major temple and open to all denominations and a place should reflect India’s diversity. It fits so well into the UAE’s own commitment to tolerance and pluralism and coming in the year of tolerance gives it that extra dimension. What we will see on April 20 is the foundation ceremony and we expect a pretty broad cross section of the Indian community to be present, both from the UAE and abroad. The Hindu group that is building the temple will have their holiest leader attending – and we expect very senior representation from the leadership of the UAE. When the designs were taken to the leadership, there were two clear options. There was a New Jersey model with a rectangular structure with the temple recessed inside so it was not too visible from the outside and another was the Neasden temple in London with the spires in its classical shape. And they said: look we said we wanted a temple so it should look like a temple. So this should be a classical style temple in all its glory. It is beautifully located - 30 minutes outside of Abu Dhabi and barely 45 minutes to Dubai so it serves the needs of both communities. This is going to be the big temple where I expect people to come from across the country at major festivals and occasions. It is hugely important – it will take a couple of years to complete given the scale. It is going to be remarkable and will contribute something not just to the landscape in terms of visual architecture but also to the ethos. Here will be a real representation of UAE’s pluralism.

Scoreline Switzerland 5 Rodríguez 26' (pen), Seferovic 31', 44', 84', Elvedi 62' Belgium 2 T Hazard 2', 17'

If%20you%20go %3Cp%3EThere%20are%20regular%20flights%20from%20Dubai%20to%20Kathmandu.%20Fares%20with%20Air%20Arabia%20and%20flydubai%20start%20at%20Dh1%2C265.%3Cbr%3EIn%20Kathmandu%2C%20rooms%20at%20the%20Oasis%20Kathmandu%20Hotel%20start%20at%20Dh195%20and%20Dh120%20at%20Hotel%20Ganesh%20Himal.%3Cbr%3EThird%20Rock%20Adventures%20offers%20professionally%20run%20group%20and%20individual%20treks%20and%20tours%20using%20highly%20experienced%20guides%20throughout%20Nepal%2C%20Bhutan%20and%20other%20parts%20of%20the%20Himalayas.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim