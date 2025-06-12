Fifa Club World Cup Group E guide: Inter reeling, wunderkind Mastantuono looks to make mark

River Plate (Argentina)

How they qualified: Best team in the Conmebol four-year ranking.

Manager: Marcelo Gallardo. Club legend who returned for his second spell as coach in 2024, having previously been in charge from 2014 to 2022. Such is his standing at River Plate, there is a bronze statue of Gallardo outside the club’s Estadio Monumental of him holding aloft the Copa Libertadores trophy, which he won once as a player there and twice as a manager.

Star player: Franco Mastantuono. Latest wunderkind off the River Plate production line, the 17-year-old winger is one of the most in-demand players in world football. Looks set to join Real Madrid after the tournament. Has seven goals and four assists in 19 games this season.

One to watch: Miguel Borja. The experienced Colombian striker has struggled at times this season but retains the faith of Gallardo. The 32-year-old will be hoping to regain the form of last season when he scored 31 goals across competitions.

Domestic season record: Currently second in the Argentine Primera Division Group B, four points behind leaders Rosario Central.

Fixtures:

June 17 (11pm kick-off UAE): Urawa Red Diamonds at Lumen Field, Seattle.

June 22 (5am KO): Monterray at Rose Bowl, Passedena.

June 26 (5am KO): Inter Milan at Lumen Field, Seattle.

Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

How they qualified: 2022 AFC Champions League winners.

Manager: Maciej Skorza. Polish coach led Urawa to their third AFC Champions League crown after beating Saudi side and title holders Al Hilal 2-1 over two legs, but left the club in December 2023 only to be reappointed eight months later.

Star player: Matheus Savio. Former Brazil Under-20 international started his career in his home country with Flamengo before joining Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol in 2020. Switched to Urawa in 2024 and will be a key cog in their attack in the US, operating mainly on the left flank.

One to watch: Ryoma Watanabe. Japanese attacking midfielder is Urawa's top scorer so far this season with six goals in 17 J1 League games. The 28-year-old joined from Tokyo FC in January 2024.

Domestic season record: Currently third in the J1 League, six points behind leaders Kashima Antlers, having played two games more.

Fixtures:

June 17 (11pm kick-off UAE): River Plate at Lumen Field, Seattle.

June 21 (11pm KO): Inter Milan at Lumen Field, Seattle.

June 26 (5am KO): Monterray at Rose Bowl, Passedena.

Monterrey (Mexico)

How they qualified: 2021 Concacaf Champions League winners.

Manager: Domenec Torrent. A former assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The Spaniard has since been the main man at New York City FC, Flamengo and Galatasaray, before moving to Mexican side Atletico San Luis. Only took over at Monterrey on May 21.

Star player: Sergio Canales. Attacking Spanish midfielder has previously played for Real Madrid, Valencia, Real Sociedad and Real Betis. Joined Monterrey in 2023 where he has scored 31 goals and provided 16 assists in 80 games. Was involved in a training ground incident with former coach Martin Demichelis in April that left Canales with leg injuries after he kicked a glass door.

One to watch: Lucas Ocampos. Versatile Argentine forward who started his career at River Plate before moving to Europe, playing for the likes of Monaco, Marseille and Sevilla - where he won two Europa League titles - before moving to Mexico in a €7 million deal in 2024. Missed the start of the current season due to injury but has provided four assists in 10 Liga MX matches since returning to action.

Domestic season record: Currently seventh in Liga MX, nine points behind leaders Toluca.

Fixtures:

June 18 (5am kick-off UAE): Inter Milan at Rose Bowl, Passedena.

June 22 (5am KO): River Plate at Rose Bowl, Passedena.

June 26 (5am KO): Urawa Red Diamonds at Rose Bowl, Passedena.

Inter Milan (Italy)

How they qualified: Fourth-best team in the Uefa four-year coefficient rankings.

Manager: Cristian Chivu. Romanian has been rushed into the role ahead of the tournament after Simone Inzaghi left the club following their Uefa Champions League final drubbing by PSG. Chivu, a former Inter defender and youth-team coach, helped Parma avoid relegation from Serie A this season in his first managerial role, which he left after just four months to rejoin Inter.

Star player: Lautaro Martinez. Prolific Argentine striker scored 22 goals across competitions last season as Inter finished runners-up in Serie A and the Champions League. Has 151 goals in 331 games for Inter, helping the Nerazzurri win two Serie A titles, two Italian Cups and three Italian Supercups. Helped his country win the 2022 World Cup and two Copa Americas, scoring 32 goals in 70 appearances.

One to watch: Marcus Thuram. France forward was Inter's top scorer in Serie A last season with 14 goals, while his total of seven assists was only bettered by Federico Dimarco. Inter will be hoping he is fighting fit in the US after suffering from thigh injuries in the second half of the campaign.

Domestic season record: Finished second in Serie A, one point behind champions Napoli.

Fixtures:

June 18 (5am kick-off UAE): Monterrey at Rose Bowl, Passedena.

June 21 (11pm KO): Urawa Red Diamonds at Lumen Field, Seattle.

June 26 (5am KO): Inter Milan at Lumen Field, Seattle.

Read more:

Group A: Al Ahly, Porto, Palmerias, Inter Miami

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Seattle Sounders, Botafogo, PSG

Group C: Benfica, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Bayern Munich

Group D: Flamengo, Esperance, Chelsea, Los Angeles FC

Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, Inter Milan

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

UAE squad Humaira Tasneem (c), Chamani Senevirathne (vc), Subha Srinivasan, NIsha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Esha Oza, Ishani Senevirathne, Heena Hotchandani, Keveesha Kumari, Judith Cleetus, Chavi Bhatt, Namita D’Souza.

Dr Afridi's warning signs of digital addiction Spending an excessive amount of time on the phone. Neglecting personal, social, or academic responsibilities. Losing interest in other activities or hobbies that were once enjoyed. Having withdrawal symptoms like feeling anxious, restless, or upset when the technology is not available. Experiencing sleep disturbances or changes in sleep patterns.

What are the guidelines? Under 18 months: Avoid screen time altogether, except for video chatting with family. Aged 18-24 months: If screens are introduced, it should be high-quality content watched with a caregiver to help the child understand what they are seeing. Aged 2-5 years: Limit to one-hour per day of high-quality programming, with co-viewing whenever possible. Aged 6-12 years: Set consistent limits on screen time to ensure it does not interfere with sleep, physical activity, or social interactions. Teenagers: Encourage a balanced approach – screens should not replace sleep, exercise, or face-to-face socialisation. Source: American Paediatric Association

How Voiss turns words to speech The device has a screen reader or software that monitors what happens on the screen The screen reader sends the text to the speech synthesiser This converts to audio whatever it receives from screen reader, so the person can hear what is happening on the screen A VOISS computer costs between $200 and $250 depending on memory card capacity that ranges from 32GB to 128GB The speech synthesisers VOISS develops are free Subsequent computer versions will include improvements such as wireless keyboards Arabic voice in affordable talking computer to be added next year to English, Portuguese, and Spanish synthesiser Partnerships planned during Expo 2020 Dubai to add more languages At least 2.2 billion people globally have a vision impairment or blindness More than 90 per cent live in developing countries The Long-term aim of VOISS to reach the technology to people in poor countries with workshops that teach them to build their own device

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A