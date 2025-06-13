Fifa Club World Cup Group G guide: Marmoush out to maintain Man City form, daunting task ahead for Al Ain

Wydad AC (Morocco)

How they qualified: 2021/22 CAF Champions League winners.

Manager: Amine Benhachem. Former WAC defender who was appointed coach weeks before the start of the Club World Cup - after initially coming in as sporting director - following the exit of Rhulani Mokwena, who paid the price for a disappointing campaign. Benhachem won all three of his games as interim manager.

Star player: Mohamed Rayhi. Former Netherlands Under-21 international finished the campaign as the Moroccan top-flight's joint-leading scorer with 11 goals in 26 games, including a mid-season streak of seven in eight matches. Spent the 2022/23 season playing in the UAE with Al Dhafra.

One to watch: Cassius Mailula. South African international striker with quick feet was brought in on loan from MLS side Toronto FC by ex-coach and countryman Mokwena, whom he played under with huge success at Mamelodi Sundowns. The 23-year-old heads to the US in good form, having scored or assisted in the last three games of the season under new coach Benhachem.

Domestic season record: Finished third in the Botolo Pro 1, 16 points behind champions RSB Berkane.

Fixtures:

June 18 (8pm kick-off UAE): Manchester City at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

June 22 (8pm KO): Juventus at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

June 26 (11pm KO): Al Ain at Audi Field, Washington DC.

Juventus (Italy)

How they qualified: Eighth-best team in the Uefa four-year coefficient rankings.

Manager: Igor Tudor. Croatian coach - and former Juve defender - replaced the sacked Thiago Motta in March and guided the team to a top-four finish, pipping Roma to the final Uefa Champions League place by a single point thanks to a nervy final day win at Venezia.

Star player: Khephren Thuram. The son of Juve legend and France World Cup winner Lilian enjoyed an impressive first Serie A campaign after arriving from Nice, with the 24-year-old outperforming big-money signings Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners in the middle of the park.

One to watch: Kenan Yildiz. Versatile Turkish international stepped up from the Juve youth team in style, with the 20-year-old playmaker providing some much-needed flair to a misfiring attack. Scored nine and assisted seven in 48 appearances across competitions. Already has 20 Turkey caps.

Domestic season record: Fourth in Serie A, 12 points behind champions Napoli.

Fixtures:

June 19 (5am kick-off UAE): Al Ain at Audi Field, Washington DC.

June 22 (8pm KO): Wydad AC at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

June 26 (11pm KO): Manchester City at Camping World Stadium, Orlando.

Al Ain (UAE)

How they qualified: 2023/24 AFC Champions League winners.

Manager: Vladimir Ivic. Serbian took over from Leonardo Jardim in February with the Portuguese coach's reign brought to an end after less than three months. Ivic's managerial CV includes guiding Maccabi Tel Aviv to three Israeli titles and winning the Greek Cup with PAOK.

Star player: Soufiane Rahimi. Moroccan forward was the star performer in Al Ain's historic AFC Champions League title run, which included scoring a hat-trick in the quarter-finals against Al Hilal. Finished this season with 19 goals - including another Champions League treble against Hilal - across all competitions.

One to watch: Kodjo Laba. Prolific Togolese striker, 33, was the UAE Pro League's top scorer last term with 20 goals in 21 games, while his overall record for the Garden City club has seen Laba score 140 times in 180 matches since moving from Moroccan side RS Berkane in 2019.

Domestic season record: Finished fifth in UAE Pro League, 19 points behind champions Shabab Al Ahli.

Fixtures:

June 19 (5am kick-off UAE): Juventus at Audi Field, Washington DC.

June 23 (5am KO) Manchester City at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

June 26 (11pm KO): Wydad AC at Audi Field, Washington DC.

Manchester City (England)

How they qualified: 2022/23 Uefa Champions League winners.

Manager: Pep Guardiola. Just been through the toughest campaign of his storied coaching career. His reign has been a remarkable one, though, winning the Fifa Club World Cup, Uefa Champions League, Uefa Super Cup, six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and four League Cups.

Star player: Erling Haaland. Norwegian striker may have been denied a third Premier League Golden Boot by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, but he still finished the season with 31 goals in 44 matches across competitions. His City tally now stands at 121 goals in 142 games.

One to watch: Omar Marmoush. Egyptian forward made an instant impact after moving from Eintracht Frankfurt in January, scoring eight goals, including a hat-trick against Newcastle United. His wonder strike against Bournemouth secured the Premier League goal of the season award.

Domestic season record: Third in the Premier League, 13 points behind champions Liverpool.

Fixtures:

June 18 (8pm kick-off UAE): Wydad AC at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

June 23 (5am KO) Al Ain at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

June 26 (11pm KO): Juventus at Camping World Stadium, Orlando.

