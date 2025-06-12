Fifa Club World Cup Group F guide: Dortmund have momentum under Kovac, Sundowns shining after latest title

Fluminense (Brazil)

How they qualified: 2023 Copa Libertadores winners.

Manager: Renato Gaucho. Back in charge of Fluminense for a remarkable seventh time after being reappointed in April. The Brazilian, 63, also spent three years at Fluminense as a player. Led Fluminense to the Brazilian Cup in 2007 as well as reaching the 2008 Copa Libertadores final, where they lost to Ecuadorean LDU Quito on penalties.

Star player: Jhon Arias. Versatile Colombian midfielder was a key player in Fluminense's 2023 Copa Libertadores victory – providing an assist in the final win over Boca Juniors – and is adored by Fluminense fans. The 27-year-old has 46 goals and 54 assists in 223 games for the Rio club.

One to watch: Thiago Silva. Closing in on 41 years of age, the Rio-born club captain is still going strong in the centre of defence after a stellar career that has seen him lift trophies in Brazil, Italy, France and England, as well as the Copa America with the Selecao. Only four Brazil players have won more than his 113 caps.

Domestic season record: Currently fifth in the Brazilian Serie A, four points behind leaders Flamengo.

Fixtures:

June 17 (8pm kick-off UAE): Borussia Dortmund at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

June 22 (2am KO): Ulsan HD at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

June 25 (11pm KO): Mamelodi Sundowns at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

Ulsan HD (South Korea)

How they qualified: Best team in the AFC four-year rankings.

Manager: Kim Pan-gon. South Korean former Hong Kong and Malaysia national team coach arrived at Ulsan in 2024, leading the team to a third K League 1 title in a row.

Star player: Jo Hyeon-woo. Won the K League MVP award last season, becoming only the second goalkeeper in the league's 41-year history to win it following Ulsan's title triumph. Jo, 33, played every one of the club's 38 matches, recording 14 clean sheets, and is now a triple title winner. Has also won 42 caps for South Korea.

One to watch: Erick Farias. Brazilian was signed in March to strengthen Ulsan's attack ahead of the Club World Cup and has made a flying start, scoring nine goals in 14 K League matches. The 28-year-old made his professional debut in Denmark but has spent a vast majority of his career at various levels of Brazilian football.

Domestic season record: Currently third in the K League 1, six points behind leaders Jeonbuk, having played two games more.

Fixtures:

June 17 (8pm kick-off UAE): Mamelodi Sundowns at Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando.

June 22 (2am KO): Fluminense at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

June 25 (11pm KO): Borussia Dortmund at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati.

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

How they qualified: Third-best team in the Uefa coefficient rankings

Manager: Niko Kovac. Croatian took over in January with Dortmund 11th in the table but guided them to a fourth-place finish and into next season's Uefa Champions League. Dortmund’s managing director Lars Ricken described Kovac's achievement as being "among the greatest managerial performances in BVB history.”

Star player: Serhou Guirassy. Guinea striker finished the season as second-top Bundesliga scorer behind Harry Kane with 21 goals in 30 games. Also scored a brilliant hat-trick in Dortmund's Champions League victory over Barcelona. Finished his first season at BVB with 34 goals across all competitions.

One to watch: Karim Adeyemi. German forward became only the third Dortmund player to score a Champions League hat-trick, against Celtic in October, only to then pick up a torn thigh muscle which ruled him out for more than two months. Came back strong, though, finishing the season with 23 goals and nine assists in 36 games.

Domestic season record: Finished fourth in the Bundesliga, 25 points behind champions Bayern Munich.

Fixtures:

June 17 (8pm kick-off UAE): Fluminense at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

June 21 (8pm KO): Mamelodi Sundowns at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati.

June 25 (11pm KO): Ulsan HD at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati.

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

How they qualified: Second-best team in the CAF four-year rankings.

Manager: Miguel Cardoso. Portuguese coach has just guided the Sundowns to their eighth successive title in his first season in charge. The South Africans fell agonisingly short in the CAF Champions League final, losing to Egyptian side Pyramids 3-2 over two legs.

Star player: Lucas Ribeiro. Brazilian striker, 26, finished title-winning campaign as division's top scorer with 16 goals and nine assists in 26 games, including a double in Sundowns' final match against Magesi FC, and will head to the US in top form.

One to watch: Iqraam Rayners. Ribeiro's attacking teammate enjoyed an equally impressive Premiership season, scoring 14 goals including five in his final six games. The duo both reached the 20-goal barrier across all competitions.

Domestic season record: Premiership champions after finishing 13 points clear of Orlando Pirates.

Fixtures:

June 17 (8pm kick-off UAE): Ulsan HD at Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando.

June 21 (8pm KO): Borussia Dortmund at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati.

June 25 (11pm KO): Fluminense at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami.

