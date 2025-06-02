Pyramids celebrate first ever African title and set sights on competing with Al Ahly and Zamalek

Egyptian upstarts Pyramids celebrated a first ever African title on Sunday night – but their Croatian coach Krunoslav Jurcic admitted they still face a struggle to assert themselves domestically.

Having secured a 1-1 draw away in Pretoria against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg, the Egyptians were slight favourites heading into the decisive return game on home turf.

And so it transpired, with their 2-1 win on the night sealing a historic 3-2 aggregate victory.

Pyramids’ goals came from Congolese striker Fiston Mayele in the 24th minute and defender Ahmed Samy 10 minutes into the second half. Sundowns managed to reduce the arrears with a goal from Ikram Reiners in the 75th minute, but the hosts saw the job through.

Pyramids – who changed their name, moved to Cairo and won promotion to the Egyptian top flight seven years ago – were able to celebrate by far the biggest night since adopting their new identity.

It was only their second trophy – after Egyptian Cup success last season – and came in just their second CAF Champions League campaign.

They have been seeking to emerge from the shadow of Cairo giants Al Ahly and Zamalek, who have not only dominated Egyptian football but often the Champions League as well.

“When I started with the team last season, we played excellent football and had a long run of winning matches in a row but even then, this was not enough to be champion [in Egypt],” said Jurcic.

“This year again, we were very close but you know that Al Ahly is the best club in Africa, they are very good, they are very strong, and it's very difficult to compete against a club like them.”

The 55-year-old Jurcic was delighted that his pre-match appeals for support led to a 30,000-strong crowd at Sunday’s decider in the June 30 Stadium, usually largely empty for their games.

Cairo’s passionate football followers traditionally support either Al Ahly or Zamalek, with precious little affection for any of the other sides based in the city.

Pyramids' Croatian coach Krunoslav Jurcic celebrates his team's victory in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final. AFP

“I’m very grateful for the crowd that came today,” said Jurcic after lifting the trophy. “Usually we get to the stadium 90 minutes before kickoff and there is no one here.

“It’s disheartening for the players, and I find it’s my job to transmit positive energy to try to get them up for the matches.”

The former Croatia international, who played for his country when they finished third at the 1998 World Cup, patrolled the touchline like a man possessed, jumping up and down and cajoling his players throughout the 90 minutes of action.

“I believe that I can transmit my energy in a positive way, and I think that we can be competitive in the future with all the best teams in Egypt,” he added. “But whether we can stay a force is something to see in the future.”

