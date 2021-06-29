Iran-backed groups in Iraq promise revenge against US at memorial for slain fighters

Amid tight security measures, hundreds of Shiite militiamen and supporters have converged in Baghdad for the symbolic funeral procession of four fighters killed in Monday’s US strike along Iraq-Syria border, calling for retaliation.

Fighters in military uniforms held pictures of the slain fighters, waiving Iraqi and Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) flags.

Those who were killed are our brothers and sons and their blood will not be in vain and we will have revenge Saraya Ashoura, PMF member

Threats to retaliate are not simply posturing. On Monday evening, Iran-backed groups stationed in eastern Syria launched rockets against US and Kurdish forces at the Omar oil field. Media outlets linked to the groups including Sabreen news said the rocket attacks were the first act of retaliation against the US.

There were no reported casualties, but past escalations have seen US soldiers killed, followed by retaliatory air strikes on the militias.

The PMF is an umbrella organisation of militia groups ostensibly under Iraqi government control, although the majority of them are backed by Iran.

Some banners read: “The blood of our sons will terminate America forever,” and “targeting PMF must expedite the evacuation and withdrawal of all foreign troops.”

Some shouted, “Death, death for America” and “No, no for America.”

Iraqi security forces have closed off all roads leading to Baghdad’s Hurria Square in Jadiriyah neighbourhood.

“Those who were killed are our brothers and sons and their blood will not be in vain and we will have revenge,” Ali Adnan Al Saiedi, a Saraya Ashoura’s fighter, told The National.

“America has violated the Iraqi sovereignty and wants to draw Al Hashid to a confrontation,” Mr Al Saiedi added.

He held the Iraqi flag, wearing a badge on his chest with images of Qassem Suleimani and Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis.

Suleimani was an Iranian general who led Iran's unconventional warfare efforts abroad, working in an advisory role for Iran-backed groups in the region.

He was killed on January 3 in an American drone strike alongside Muhandis, who was the de facto head of the PMF.