Joe Biden defensive over attempt to deter Iran-backed militias in Iraq

Strike on Iran-backed militias comes amid increased scrutiny over president’s authority to launch military action

The Biden administration is facing scrutiny from Capitol Hill over the White House’s legal authority to launch military strikes without congressional authorisation. Reuters
The Biden administration is facing scrutiny from Capitol Hill over the White House’s legal authority to launch military strikes without congressional authorisation. Reuters

US President Joe Biden this weekend aimed to deter Iran-backed militias from continuing attacks against American forces with his second strike against them since taking office.

But, on Monday, the Biden administration was forced to contend with a barrage of rocket attacks on US soldiers in Syria, condemnation from the Iraqi government as well as ongoing scrutiny from Capitol Hill over the White House’s legal authority to launch the strikes without congressional authorisation.

“The United States selected these targets because Iran-backed militias used them to conduct at least five [drone] attacks against US facilities in Iraq since April,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told The National during a press briefing on Monday.

“The president has been clear that there will be serious consequences if Iranian leaders continue to arm, fund and train militia groups to attack our people.”

Read More

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio at the end of their joint press conference following a meeting of the US-led coalition against ISIS. AFPGlobal Coalition to Defeat ISIS counters 'grave' extremist threat in Africa

Which Iran-backed militias did the US bomb in Iraq and Syria?

US warns Russia not to veto Syria border access

Explosives-laden drones attacked the American consulate in Erbil on Saturday and the US retaliated the following day. US air strikes killed four fighters from Iran-backed militias in three separate attacks in Iraq and a fourth in Syria near the border.

Previous US strikes against Iranian assets in Iraq only occurred after militia attacks had killed American service members or military contractors. And while the drone attack in Erbil did not result in US casualties, it marked a series of intensified militia strikes against American interests in recent months.

Michael Knights, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy who advocates more strikes on the Iran-supported militias to increase deterrence, said they had launched 19 strikes on US sites in Iraq since April – including the five drone attacks Ms Psaki alluded to.

This is a significant increase from the opening months of the Biden administration, when Iran-backed militias launched five attacks on US forces from January through March.

The use of armed drones to launch attacks has become a source of growing concern at the Pentagon because of their ability to strike targets with greater precision.

“Almost all the drone attacks have happened in June,” Mr Knights told The National. “The US has been preparing to retaliate against drones for a while and it just so happens that the approximate trigger is the latest Erbil attack.

“But they did not prep and execute this attack in 12 hours. They obviously had a preset retaliation that would be ready to go anywhere when the next drone attack came in and it happened to be Erbil. The last time Erbil was struck, we hit back, too.”

After a series of rocket attacks on US forces in Erbil killed a Filipino military contractor, Mr Biden retaliated with an air strike on Iran-backed militias in Syria.

Because the February strike was not focused on the militias in Iraq, Mr Biden was able to avoid condemnation from Baghdad. But that appears to have changed with this weekend’s strike.

“They could tell drone capabilities are being developed on the Iraqi side of the border, precisely because the US was not striking inside Iraq,” said Mr Knights. “It was creating a sanctuary.”

But after the strike this weekend, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry issued a statement objecting to its status as a proxy battleground between the US and Iran and called for de-escalation.

Despite Baghdad’s outrage and the rocket attacks on US forces in Syria on Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration’s strikes were “designed to limit the risk of escalation, but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message".

Some members of Mr Biden’s fellow Democrats in Congress have already begun to question the legality of the strike under US law, noting the lack of congressional authorisation – just as they did following his strike in February.

Democrat Chris Murphy of Connecticut, chairman of the House’s Middle East panel, issued a statement noting that “repeated retaliatory strikes against Iranian proxy forces are starting to look like what would qualify as a pattern of hostilities under the War Powers Act", which would require the White House to obtain congressional approval for future attacks against Iran-backed militias.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement calling Mr Biden’s strike “defensive” as well as “targeted and proportional" but noted that she expects a formal notification on the strike as well as additional briefings from the administration.

Under US law, Congress must authorise military action abroad except in cases of imminent self-defence – though presidents from both parties have frequently launched strikes in countries such as Libya and Syria without congressional approval.

Ms Psaki told The National that Mr Biden launched the strikes “aligned with domestic law and international law". But she refused to specify whether the attack was retaliatory in nature or a response to imminent hostilities.

“What constitutes imminent hostilities is so open, you can drive a truck through the interpretation of that,” Eugene Gholz, an associate professor of political science at the University of Notre Dame, told The National.

“Maybe that’s occasionally legitimate because it’s self-defence, but you could say, taking a step back, that we created this situation where we were going to be in a position of needing to defend ourselves.”

US forces are stationed in Iraq and Syria as part of a mission to fight the remnants of ISIS.

But in recent years, members of Congress have become increasingly proactive in challenging the White House on the legal basis for military action amid efforts to rein in the president’s war-making powers.

Most recently, the House of Representatives passed a bill to repeal the 2002 Iraq war authorisation that allowed for former president George W Bush’s invasion.

Former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump both cited the 2002 authorisation to launch military action in Iraq, including Mr Trump’s strike last year tat eliminated Iran's Maj Gen Qassem Suleimani.

The Biden administration has backed the repeal, noting that it would not require the withdrawal of troops from Iraq as they are stationed there under a 2001 military authorisation that Congress passed after the September 11 attacks.

Though it backs the repeal of the Iraq war authorisation, the White House has refused to line up behind congressional efforts to end the 2001 military authorisation without a replacement.

The Biden administration is set to brief the Senate on the Iraq war authorisation repeal early next month, potentially raising some awkward questions about the recent strikes.

“This really is a trial run for this stuff,” said Mr Knights. “There’s a tremendous amount of sensitivity both in the region and in the US about ongoing strikes in Iraq.”

Updated: June 29, 2021 08:41 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
An iPhone displays the apps for Facebook, which has come under scrutiny for its increasing domination of social media. AP

Facebook hits $1tn value after dismissal of monopoly lawsuits

Technology
Search and rescue teams look for possible survivors in the rubble of the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South building on June 28, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. AFP

Death toll from Florida building collapse rises to 11

The Americas
Jamie Lynn Spears says she supports her older sister Britney Spears's request to end her 13-year-old conservatorship. AP

Jamie Lynn Spears proud of sister Britney

Arts&Culture
The man has been referred to authorities after posting a TikTok video. AFP

Egyptian arrested in Kuwait for complaining about the weather on social media

Gulf
lf28 jun bet awards red carpet main

BET Awards: who wore what on the red carpet?

Fashion
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world