Discover Brouq – Qatar’s winter desert experience

Located along Qatar’s serene west coast, Ras Abrouq is home to striking white cliffs, sculpted rock formations, and sweeping coastal desert landscapes. Known locally as Brouq, this unique peninsula blends natural beauty with deep cultural heritage, offering a rare chance to reconnect with nature just a short trip from anywhere in the GCC.
This winter, Visit Qatar’s Brouq initiative returns for its second edition from November 26, 2025 to January 17, 2026, transforming Ras Abrouq into an immersive open-air destination filled with adventure, culture, wildlife encounters, workshops, entertainment, and culinary experiences.
Visitors can explore the iconic Film City zone, where they can enjoy traditional crafts, storytelling, and falcon photography, or embark on an animal safari in the Wildlife Zone to learn about Qatar’s desert ecosystem. For thrill-seekers, the Desert Escape zone offers Qatar’s longest zipline, a 25-metre-high adventure tower, stage performances, outdoor dining, workshops, and family activities running throughout the day. From puppet shows and face painting for little ones to traditional boatbuilding and palm-weaving workshops for adults, each corner is thoughtfully curated to ensure every member of the family finds something memorable.
Those looking to unwind further can opt for the Our Habitas luxury glamping experience, private seaside pods designed for comfort, privacy, and unforgettable evenings under the stars.
A regional invitation to discover Qatar’s desert heritage
For visitors across the GCC, Brouq offers the perfect weekend escape. Close enough for a quick journey, yet immersive enough to feel like an entirely new world. With general admission priced at QAR 50 for adults and QAR 30 for children, and a full programme of live entertainment, workshops, cultural displays, and family zones included, it presents exceptional value for travellers seeking authentic experiences within the region.
Qatar is just a short flight away from most GCC cities, making travel quick and convenient. Citizens of GCC states enjoy seamless access to the country, with visa-free entry using only a national ID card and expedited procedures at Hamad International Airport. For those preferring to drive, the Abu Samra land border offers another easy access point into the country.
Beyond Brouq, Qatar offers a wealth of culture, entertainment, and seasonal experiences. With Qatar Calendar presenting a year-round programme of festivals, exhibitions, sporting events, and family activities, there’s always something new and inspiring when exploring Qatar. To learn more about what’s happening across the country, please visit the events calendar.
To learn more and book your tickets for Brouq, please visit here.
