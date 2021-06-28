US troops attacked by rocket fire in Syria

No casualties reported as images of rockets aimed at Deir Ezzor base circulate online

A coalition and Syrian Democratic Forces base near the village of Susah in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, near the Syrian border with Iraq. AFP
American forces in Syria have been the target of rocket fire, the US military said on Monday, a day after the Pentagon conducted three strikes it said were carried out against pro-Iran groups in eastern Syria and western Iraq.

A US military spokesman said there were no injuries in Monday evening's attack.

Details were still emerging as to what took place.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said pro-Iranian militias fired several shells at a US base in eastern Syria's Al Omar oil field on Monday night, causing damage but no casualties.

Syrian state news agency SANA meanwhile said that "missiles . targeted a military base of the US occupation forces in the Al Omar oil field", without saying who was responsible.

The US military runs a base in the town of Deir Ezzor and video posted to social media appeared to show militants launching rockets at the site, which houses the 900 US troops that remain in the country.

In response, US forces fired "heavy artillery" on the nearby town of Al Mayadeen, controlled by Iranian militias, the Syrian Observatory said.

Earlier on Monday, officials from the Joe Biden administration continued to defend Sunday's air strikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying they showed the US will not hesitate to protect its interests in the Middle East.

Sunday's attacks, which were aimed at sites used to mount drone attacks and which killed four fighters, should “send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message,” Mr Blinken said on Monday during a visit to Rome.

Members of Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces take part in a military parade in Diyala province. ReutersIraqi government condemns lethal US air strikes on militia drone sites

Which Iran-backed militias did the US bomb in Iraq and Syria?

“I hope very much that it is received by those who are intended to receive it,” he added.

Sunday's air strikes were in response to attacks on US interests and were a “necessary, appropriate and deliberate action” designed to limit the risk of escalation, Mr Blinken said.

The strikes on Sunday hit two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq. The US has said they were aimed at deterring future attacks on American interests in Iraq, where it is aiding government efforts to defeat ISIS.

“The attacks on our troops need to stop,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday, citing at least five attacks using weaponised drones since April as the reason why Mr Biden had ordered the air strikes.

The armed drones that are increasingly being used by the militias are more accurate as well as harder to detect and shoot down than rockets.

Agencies contributed to this report

Updated: June 29, 2021 12:38 AM

