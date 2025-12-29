Iran warns of 'costly retaliation' ahead of Trump-Netanyahu meeting

Iran’s military has warned of “costly retaliation” against any attempt to threaten its national security, ahead of a high-level meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement carried by state media, Iran's military said it remained on full alert and would not tolerate any “miscalculation” by their adversaries.

“The Armed Forces remain fully prepared and will not allow threats to national security,” the statement said. “Any future miscalculation by enemies would result in far more forceful, crushing and costly retaliation.”

The Florida meeting on Monday evening is expected to focus on Iran and the war in Gaza. While the US administration is keen to make progress on Gaza, analysts say concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme and ballistic missile capabilities are likely to dominate Mr Netanyahu’s agenda.

In June, Israel struck Iranian military and nuclear facilities, as well as residential areas, prompting a strong response from Tehran. Iran launched drone and missile barrages towards Israel, and as the 12-day confrontation escalated, the US joined Israel in bombing Iranian nuclear sites.

On Sunday, President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that the conflict had widened well beyond a limited scale. “In my opinion, we are at a full-scale war with the US, Israel and Europe,” he stated.

The Iranian military said the country had “successfully thwarted complex plots by foreign adversaries and internal accomplices”, claiming this demonstrated the resilience of Iran’s political system during crisis.

It added that continued pressure, including “sanctions, media campaigns and what it described as psychological warfare, would not weaken Iran”.