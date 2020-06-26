Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tours Abu Dhabi aerospace firm Strata

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hailed the UAE's efforts to harness a new generation of talent after touring a high-flying Abu Dhabi firm achieving "global excellence" in the aerospace sector.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces met with the "young and talented" workforce of Strata, a major supplier of aircraft parts in the industry.

The company, Mubadala Investment Company’s aerospace manufacturing unit, was established in 2009 through a strategic partnership with leading aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing.

Strata employs more than 700 staff and is playing a key role in ensuring young Emiratis can carve out successful careers.

"During a visit to Strata, I met young and talented individuals who are contributing to global excellence in the aerospace sector," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"This pioneering UAE initiative is at the heart of our ambition to invest in a diversified, knowledge-based economy led by a highly qualified workforce."

Strata currently manufactures parts on widebodies, business jets and turboprops.

It counts among its customers international aerospace giants Boeing, Airbus, Leonardo and Switzerland's Pilatus Aircraft for billions of dollars worth of contracts.

It is the Gulf’s biggest producer of aircraft parts and a key anchor of the UAE's economic diversification efforts.

The company makes composite parts for wings and tail fins on jets including Airbus A380s and A330s, as well as Boeing 777, 777X and 787 Dreamliners.

Last month, Mubadala announced a partnership with industrial company Honeywell to produce N95 face masks at Strata's Al Ain facility to boost the county's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The production line was set to manufacture about 90,000 masks a day and have an annual output capacity of more than 30 million masks.

“As a responsible investor, we have been working across our global portfolio with local and international organisations to collectively respond to the Covid-19 crisis,” Khaldoon Al Mubarak, group chief executive and managing director of Mubadala, said at the time.

Top tips to avoid cyber fraud Microsoft’s ‘hacker-in-chief’ David Weston, creator of the tech company’s Windows Red Team, advises simple steps to help people avoid falling victim to cyber fraud: 1. Always get the latest operating system on your smartphone or desktop, as it will have the latest innovations. An outdated OS can erode away all investments made in securing your device or system. 2. After installing the latest OS version, keep it patched; this means repairing system vulnerabilities which are discovered after the infrastructure components are released in the market. The vast majority of attacks are based on out of date components – there are missing patches. 3. Multi-factor authentication is required. Move away from passwords as fast as possible, particularly for anything financial. Cybercriminals are targeting money through compromising the users’ identity – his username and password. So, get on the next level of security using fingertips or facial recognition. 4. Move your personal as well as professional data to the cloud, which has advanced threat detection mechanisms and analytics to spot any attempt. Even if you are hit by some ransomware, the chances of restoring the stolen data are higher because everything is backed up. 5. Make the right hardware selection and always refresh it. We are in a time where a number of security improvement processes are reliant on new processors and chip sets that come with embedded security features. Buy a new personal computer with a trusted computing module that has fingerprint or biometric cameras as additional measures of protection.

RESULT Brazil 2 Croatia 0

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

liverpool youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever The only one of this squad to have scored for Liverpool, the versatile Dutchman impressed on his debut at Wolves in January. He can play right-back, centre-back or in midfield. Herbie Kane Not the most prominent H Kane in English football but a 21-year-old Bristolian who had a fine season on loan at Doncaster last year. He is an all-action midfielder. Luis Longstaff Signed from Newcastle but no relation to United’s brothers Sean and Matty, Luis is a winger. An England Under-16 international, he helped Liverpool win the FA Youth Cup last season. Yasser Larouci An 18-year-old Algerian-born winger who can also play as a left-back, Larouci did well on Liverpool’s pre-season tour until an awful tackle by a Sevilla player injured him. Adam Lewis Steven Gerrard is a fan of his fellow Scouser, who has been on Liverpool’s books since he was in the Under-6s, Lewis was a midfielder, but has been converted into a left-back.

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

“Making Football Fair” key initiatives - Create $320m in sponsorship

- Provide at least $2m annually to each member association (25% ring-fenced for development of women’s game)

- Develop second-tier Asian Cup

- Expand the Women's Asian Cup and introduce a Women's Asian Champions League

- Expand and establish continental competitions at all junior levels, from U14-U23

- Ensure every AFC national team plays minimum 5 matches per year

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 3

Gayle (23'), Perez (59', 63') Chelsea 0

Draw Quarter-finals Real Madrid (ESP) or Manchester City (ENG) v Juventus (ITA) or Lyon (FRA) RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP) Barcelona (ESP) or Napoli (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER) or Chelsea (ENG) Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Ties to be played August 12-15 in Lisbon

