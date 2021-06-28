BET Awards 2021: Ashanti, Ciara and Jennifer Hudson among the stars to sparkle on red carpet

It's been a fairly drab year when it comes to red-carpet fashion, with many awards shows held online amid the pandemic.

However, stars of the screen and soundwaves congregated in Los Angeles on Sunday night, bringing some much-needed glitz and glamour to proceedings.

The annual BET Awards, which honour African-American celebrities in the fields of sports, activism and entertainment, took place at the city's Microsoft Theatre, with actress Taraji P Henson taking up the mantle of the evening's host.

Megan Thee Stallion, HER and Andra Day were among the ceremony's biggest winners, with Cardi B also choosing the night to reveal she is pregnant with her second child.

Queen Latifah received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while performers included Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Kim and DJ Khaled.

A number of attendees walked the red carpet before proceedings began, with Ciara, Ashanti and Jennifer Hudson among the stars to don their finest.

Shimmering metallics, whether in avant-garde silhouettes or figure-skimming cuts, proved popular, while Sullivan and Day both sported voluminous, romantic gowns.

Host Henson, meanwhile, plumped for ultra-glam Versace, as Lil Nas X dialled up the drama in exaggerated wide-leg trousers in a chintz print.

