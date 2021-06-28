BET Awards 2021: Ashanti, Ciara and Jennifer Hudson among the stars to sparkle on red carpet

Jennifer Hudson, in Dolce & Gabbana, arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Taraji P Henson, in Versace, arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. AP
HER, in Armani, arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. AP
Ashanti, in Julien Macdonald, arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Megan Thee Stallion, in Jean Paul Gaultier, arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Queen Latifah arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Ciara, in Alexandre Vauthier, arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Burna Boy arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Jazmine Sullivan, in Gucci, arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
DaBaby arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Lil Nas X, in Andrea Grossi, arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Monie Love arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Lil Kim arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Issa Rae arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. AP
Cole Bennett arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Eva Marcille arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Tyler the Creator arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Andra Day arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Michelle Mitchenor arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Mereba arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Roddy Ricch arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Guapdad 4000 and Bri Steves arrive at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Queen Naija arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Michael K Williams arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Kirk Franklin arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Latto arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Summer Walker arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters
Marsai Martin, in Annakiki, arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Reuters