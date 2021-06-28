BET Awards 2021: Ashanti, Ciara and Jennifer Hudson among the stars to sparkle on red carpet

The annual ceremony honours African-American celebrities

It's been a fairly drab year when it comes to red-carpet fashion, with many awards shows held online amid the pandemic.

However, stars of the screen and soundwaves congregated in Los Angeles on Sunday night, bringing some much-needed glitz and glamour to proceedings.

The annual BET Awards, which honour African-American celebrities in the fields of sports, activism and entertainment, took place at the city's Microsoft Theatre, with actress Taraji P Henson taking up the mantle of the evening's host.

Read More

Lf17 June Anne Hathaway style evolution main'The Witches' star and the wardrobe: Anne Hathaway's style evolution in 55 photos

See the highlights: Paris Fashion Week delivers diverse yet meaningful menswear

Megan Thee Stallion, HER and Andra Day were among the ceremony's biggest winners, with Cardi B also choosing the night to reveal she is pregnant with her second child.

Queen Latifah received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while performers included Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Kim and DJ Khaled.

A number of attendees walked the red carpet before proceedings began, with Ciara, Ashanti and Jennifer Hudson among the stars to don their finest.

Shimmering metallics, whether in avant-garde silhouettes or figure-skimming cuts, proved popular, while Sullivan and Day both sported voluminous, romantic gowns.

Host Henson, meanwhile, plumped for ultra-glam Versace, as Lil Nas X dialled up the drama in exaggerated wide-leg trousers in a chintz print.

Scroll through the gallery above to see who walked the red carpet on the night.

Updated: June 28, 2021 10:38 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
lf28 jun bet awards red carpet main

BET Awards: who wore what on the red carpet?

Fashion
Matt Hancock. Getty Images

British government to investigate leak of images showing Hancock kissing aide

Europe
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Celebrity Edge is set to sail on Saturday from Fort Lauderdale. It will be the first cruise ship to leave a U.S. port with ticketed passengers since the onset of the pandemic, which halted sailing. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

All aboard: first cruise ship departs US port in 15 months

Travel
More than two million pilgrims performed the Hajj in 2019, but the 2021 pilgrimage is restricted to 60,000 residents of Saudi Arabia. AFP

All Hajj 2021 pilgrims must have second Covid-19 vaccine dose

Saudi Arabia
Quentin Tarantino accepts the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' in 2020. EPA

Quentin Tarantino's next film will be his last, he has confirmed

Film
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read