The world's biggest pantomime company has been bought by a private equity company, with the new owners predicting a boom time for theatre as people emerge from Covid lockdowns.
Crossroads Live, with support from US fund Raven Capital Management, is acquiring Qdos Pantomimes, the biggest company in the panto scene. It has staged more than 750 shows over nearly 40 years in theatres all over Britain.
David Ian, chairman of Crossroads Live, said panto "fits naturally" with the company's existing business, which includes stage productions of Chicago, School of Rock, and from September, My Best Friend's Wedding.
Qdos is the name behind some of the biggest and most popular pantos at large venues, including the London Palladium, Birmingham Hippodrome and Manchester Opera House, with an average audience of two million people a year.
The UK company employs 47 full-time staff and more than 1,000 actors, musicians and stage managers each year.
"Live theatre will be one of the industries that will recover after a pandemic," Mr Ian said.
Pantomime dates back to the Middle Ages and is an integral part of a modern theatre's calendar.
The Christmas season shows feature double entendres and call-and-response taglines, such as "He's behind you!", and "Oh, no he isn't!"
Mr Ian said the long-term shutdown of live theatre by Covid-19 provided an opportunity for resource-rich companies to buy smaller producers.
Crossroads closed transactions in Australia and Asia over the past year.
"It was very hard. There was no theatre. At its best, the business was surrounded by risks, no more difficult than in the last 12-18 months, and it will continue."
Nick Thomas, who founded the company in 1982 and expanded it from a local theatre to a West End powerhouse, will step down as part of the deal.
Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property.
Innotech Profile
Date started: 2013
Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari
Based: Muscat, Oman
Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies
Size: 15 full-time employees
Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing
Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.
Date Started: September 2018
Founders: Walid and Karim Dib
Based: Abu Dhabi
Employees: Nine
Amount raised: $1.2 million
Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers
- v Australia, today
- v Sri Lanka, Tuesday
- v New Zealand, Saturday,
- v South Africa, June 15
- v England, June 18
- v India, June 22
- v Bangladesh, June 24
- v Pakistan, June 29
- v West Indies, July 4
The flights
Etihad flies direct from Abu Dhabi to San Francisco from Dh5,760 return including taxes.
The car
Etihad Guest members get a 10 per cent worldwide discount when booking with Hertz, as well as earning miles on their rentals. A week's car hire costs from Dh1,500 including taxes.
The hotels
Along the route, Motel 6 (www.motel6.com) offers good value and comfort, with rooms from $55 (Dh202) per night including taxes. In Portland, the Jupiter Hotel (https://jupiterhotel.com/) has rooms from $165 (Dh606) per night including taxes. The Society Hotel https://thesocietyhotel.com/ has rooms from $130 (Dh478) per night including taxes.
More info
To keep up with constant developments in Portland, visit www.travelportland.com. Good guidebooks include the Lonely Planet guides to Northern California and Washington, Oregon & the Pacific Northwest.
Nick March: Let's not be too choosy about our coronavirus vaccine
Damien McElroy: Vaccine passports a work in progress but essential
National Editorial: Digital passports will get the world moving again
Countries so far: 85
Flights: 149
Steps: 3.78 million
Calories: 220,000
Floors climbed: 2,000
Donations: GPB37,300
Prostate checks: 5
Blisters: 15
Bumps on the head: 2
Dog bites: 1
Through Her Lens: The stories behind the photography of Eva Sereny
Forewords by Jacqueline Bisset and Charlotte Rampling, ACC Art Books
Through Her Lens: The stories behind the photography of Eva Sereny
India (playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami
South Africa (squad): Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second
In 2013, The National's History Project went beyond the walls to see what life was like living in Abu Dhabi's fabled fort:
- Life in the royal residences with Sheikha Osha bint Nahayan
- Sheikha Mahra and Sheikha Sabha recall their time spent in Al Hosn
- A place where problems were solved
- How the fort's rise tracked Abu Dhabi's development
- Meet Frauke Heard-Bey - the fort's historian for 30 years
- In Pictures: Story of a fort
