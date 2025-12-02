The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is displayed at the company's store in The Dubai Mall. Alvin R Cabral / The National
Future

Technology

Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung to launch 500 units in the UAE

The Emirates is one of only five locations selected for the initial launch of the device

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

December 02, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its highly anticipated Galaxy Z TriFold, with the device initially set to be available to a limited number of users in the UAE, a senior regional executive said.

The device, which folds twice and has a 10-inch (25.4cm) main display, will be handed out to 500 users in the country in an invitation-only programme, Fadi Abu Shamat, head of Samsung Gulf's mobile experience division, told The National in Dubai on Tuesday. The users will be selected from a pool of influencers, entrepreneurs, pioneers and high-net-worth individuals, based on those who have "shown love for new technology", he added.

The launch, which coincides with the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, marks the first time the device is to be shown to the public. The Emirates is also among only five locations where the TriFold will be launched initially – the others are China, Singapore, Taiwan and Samsung's home base of South Korea.

The device will be introduced on December 19, with a much wider release later in 2026. Samsung did not reveal the price for the TriFold, but it will reportedly cost $2,500, lower than initially expected.

The Galaxy Z TriFold’s multi-folding form uses an inward-folding design to protect the main display. The folding mechanism has been "engineered for easy opening and closing, with an auto-alarm alerting the user of incorrect folding through a series of on-screen alerts and vibrations", Samsung said in a statement.

It measures 3.9mm at its thinnest point with a 200MP camera and a 5,600mAh three-cell battery system, the "biggest battery" Samsung has put in a foldable phone.

"The trifold category is not just a lab test or not a one-off," Mr Abu Shamat said. "This is a category that is here to stay and, depending on analysing consumer feedback and initial behaviour, we're planning already to continue this push forward."

Updated: December 02, 2025, 8:58 AM
TechnologySamsungSmartphonesArtificial Intelligence