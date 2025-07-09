Samsung Unpacked: Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 unveiled with free Google AI Pro

Samsung Electronics has unveiled its new foldable smartphones that come with Google's top-tier generative artificial intelligence service, as the company pushes its AI strategy further.

The world's biggest mobile device manufacturer introduced the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 at its second Unpacked event for 2025, in Brooklyn, New York, with both coming with six months of Google AI Pro for free.

Both smartphones are now the slimmest and lightest in their respective series. The Fold7, in particular, is noticeably slimmer than its predecessor, in addition to having a 200MP main camera sensor that puts it on a par with the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Its price in the UAE, compared to the Fold6, is up from between Dh400 ($108.91) and Dh650. The highest-end 1TB model now costs Dh9,349.

The Flip7 has a bigger 6.9-inch (175mm) display, larger than the Galaxy S25+ and also equivalent to the Ultra model. Samsung did not hike the prices of the device.

“When it comes to foldables, the intent is not just to get the slimmest phone. The intent is to get a bar [form factor] feeling that also opens [up],” Omar Saheb, regional vice president of marketing and online business at Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa, told The National.

He expects the new Galaxy Z devices to perform well in the Middle East, where Samsung enjoys “quite a high user base” for large-screen phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold “sells quite high [in the Middle East] compared to other regions”, he added.

Slim is the new in?

Samsung's move picks up from the recently introduced Galaxy S25 Edge, a slimmed-down version of the flagship Galaxy S series introduced in January that may mark a new battle in the sector – especially with rival Apple being rumoured to launch a slimmer iPhone in September.

The company leaning into slimmer devices could be a preparation for its long-rumoured tri-fold smartphone, which would be significantly thicker than even its bulkiest devices. The Huawei Mate XT, completely folded, has a depth of 12.8mm.

According to unconfirmed reports, the device, said to be called the Galaxy G Fold, could be launched later this year. Multiple leaks about the purported device surfaced in the lead-up to Unpacked.

Contrary to speculation, the tri-fold device was not teased at Unpacked. The Suwon-based company said it does not comment on rumours.

Galaxy AI improvements

Samsung's generative artificial intelligence platform, Galaxy AI, has been further optimised for the Fold7's bigger screen. However, only token improvements were added, including what Samsung says are more accurate video editing tools and an en

The company is banking on the new devices to help reverse its expected profit miss for the second quarter.

On Tuesday, Samsung flagged a 4.6 trillion won ($3.34 billion) operating profit for the three months ended June. That is a more than quarter below analyst expectations of about 6.2 trillion won and 56 per cent below the 10.44 trillion won it posted during the same period a year ago.

The company, in a statement, blamed the slide on the impact of US restrictions on advanced AI chips from China.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Tales of Yusuf Tadros Adel Esmat (translated by Mandy McClure) Hoopoe

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE) FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm Thursday Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm Sevilla v Roma (one leg only) 8.55pm FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

DUNE%3A%20PART%20TWO %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Denis%20Villeneuve%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Timothee%20Chamalet%2C%20Zendaya%2C%20Austin%20Butler%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Fixture: Thailand v UAE, Tuesday, 4pm (UAE) TV: Abu Dhabi Sports

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPyppl%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEstablished%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAntti%20Arponen%20and%20Phil%20Reynolds%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20financial%20services%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2418.5%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEmployees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20150%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20series%20A%2C%20closed%20in%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20venture%20capital%20companies%2C%20international%20funds%2C%20family%20offices%2C%20high-net-worth%20individuals%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Directed by: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Starring: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao

Three and a half stars