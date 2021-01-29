Latest Covid-19 rules in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: what you need to know

FIELD HOSPITAL-RAK Nursing staff at work at Mohamed Bin Zayed Field Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah. Pawan Singh / The National

As cases of Covid-19 rise around the globe, the UAE is working to keep pace with developments and adjust regulations accordingly to ensure people are kept safe while economic activity resumes.

Rules can vary slightly in each emirate. Here is The National's weekly update on regulations.

As of June 19, here are the Covid-19 rules in Dubai:

Live entertainment and activities are allowed for a trial period of one month, beginning June 6, which may be extended

Hotels can now be at full occupancy (up from 70 per cent) while entertainment venues can increase capacity to 70 per cent (up from 50 per cent)

Weddings can be held with up to 100 people at venues and hotels but all staff and guests must be vaccinated

Weddings held in homes are capped at 30 guests

Brunches are back on after months of suspension

In-person graduation ceremonies for private high school pupils in Dubai are permitted this year

The number of people who can sit at one table is back up to 10 to seven for restaurants and six at cafes

Concerts, sports spectator events and social and institutional events are permitted provided the audience, participants and staff are vaccinated against Covid-19

Maximum attendance for large public events that require permits is now 1,500 for indoor and 2,500 for outdoor

Face masks are mandatory in public and in private gatherings and people are required to maintain physical distance of two metres from others

Women's prayer rooms in mosques have reopened again after closing in March 2020

Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk through the La Mer development, operated by Meraas Holding LLC, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Dubai replaced its top health official on Sunday after coronavirus cases in the United Arab Emirates, of which it is part, spiked in recent weeks. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

As of June 19, here are the Covid-19 rules in Abu Dhabi:

A colour-coded system on Al Hosn app to allow individuals entry into malls, hotels, restaurants and supermarkets is suspended until an app fault can be fixed

Family members can now sit together at restaurants and cafes in Abu Dhabi, with no limit of numbers

Only vaccinated people, with an active E on Al Hosn, can attend live events from June 6

Federal government workers, including those working in ministries, returned to their workplaces on May 16

Government bodies can have up to 60 per cent of their employees back in offices beginning May 30 - up from 30 per cent - while remaining staff can work from home

Quarantine rules are in place for travellers into Abu Dhabi emirate from abroad

Pfizer-BioNTech is available to unvaccinated Emiratis and residents

Diners are limited to just four per table if they are not members of the same family living in the same home

Malls are limited to 40 per cent capacity

Restaurants, cafes, hotels and public beaches and parks cannot have more than 60 per cent of their typical visitors to avoid crowding

Gyms as well as private beaches and swimming pools cannot be more than half full

Cinemas are open but with a 30 per cent capacity cap

Private sector employees in vital sectors and service industries must undergo a compulsory, free PCR test every two weeks

Public transport, such as taxis and buses, have been limited to 45 per cent and 75 per cent capacity, respectively

Up to 10 family members can gather together but they must wear face masks and remain at least two metres apart

Parties and other social gatherings have been banned

Entry to Abu Dhabi requires either a DPI or PCR test taken within a certain time of travel to the emirate from another part of the country

A DPI test result is valid for 24 hours to enter Abu Dhabi but cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi on two consecutive occasions. If the individual stays in Abu Dhabi for more than 48 hours will have to take PCR test on day 3 of entry, and a second PCR on day seven, if they remain in the emirate for a week or more. The day of entry to Abu Dhabi is considered day one

A PCR test result must be received within 48 hours of entry into the capital. If the person stays in Abu Dhabi for four days or more, they must take another PCR test on day four and day eight

What are Abu Dhabi's entry rules for public places?

Abu Dhabi's green pass scheme has been temporarily suspended until a technical fault with Al Hosn app is resolved.

The colour-coded system that would allow people access into public areas came into effect on June 15 but officials said a surge in app subscriptions caused Al Hosn to stop working for much of Thursday.

Officials apologised for the glitch and said the green pass scheme would be suspended from June 18 "until continuity of the app service for all users can be ensured."

Authorities said members of the public would be able to present PCR test results delivered by text message to enter the capital from other emirates.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved usage of green pass on Alhosn app, based on the emirate’s 4-pillar strategy to combat #Covid_19 focused on vaccination, active contract tracings, safe entry and adopting preventive measures. pic.twitter.com/lcEhUYZqJi — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 9, 2021

How many people can sit at a single table in a restaurant?

In Abu Dhabi, only four people can sit at a single table at a restaurant if they are not from the same household.The exception to the rule is for children, who can sit at the same table as their family. As of June 5, family members can sit together at restaurants and cafes with no limit of numbers. Larger mixed groups will be split into tables of four, spaced two metres apart.

In Dubai, 10 people can sit together at a restaurant. This is up from seven. The number of people that can sit together in a cafe is now six. Entertainment activities can resume in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for a trial period of one month.

What are the rules at a beach club or swimming pool?

Swimming pools and beach clubs opened across the Emirates over the summer. Loungers are spaced two metres apart and capacity limits are in place to prevent crowding.

Visitors must wear face masks at all times except when swimming. Masks must be put back on to walk around.

Cove Beach on Reem Island. Victor Besa / The National

Have all brunches been cancelled?

Brunches in Dubai have been given the go-ahead to resume after months of suspension to prevent gatherings.

Authorities said this was provided that restaurants "strictly observed" updated precautionary measures.

Are entertainment venues like amusement parks open? What are the rules there?

Water parks and other amusement parks have all reopened. All have reduced capacity to prevent crowding on rides. Hand sanitiser stations and face masks are mandatory.

Visitors must pass through a thermal scanner on entry and sanitising stations are set up across the venue.

At regular theme parks, visitors must wear a face mask at all times, regularly sanitise their hands and avoid gathering in groups. Fabric masks, rather than disposable masks, are recommended because some rides do not allow disposable masks.

At water parks in Abu Dhabi, a quick-dry mask is handed out free for use between rides.

Visitors at Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

What are the rules at hotels?

Some hotels were briefly closed last year amid a global halt on international travel.

They have since reopened with safety measures in place. These include mandatory use of face masks, physical distancing and reduced capacities.

Buffets and brunches, which were briefly ceased, have since resumed, but with partitions in place and staff on hand to serve food to prevent potential contamination.

Restaurants require reservations, more so than before the pandemic, because space is limited with tables kept two metres apart.

In Dubai, hotel occupancy is back at 100 per cent of their total capacity.

The facilities are frequently sanitised to ensure the safety of guests.

Are public parks still open? What about gyms?

Public parks and beaches remain open but, in Abu Dhabi, have been capped to 60 per cent capacity.

Gyms in Abu Dhabi have had their capacities reduced to half to ensure visitors are correctly distanced from others.

In Dubai, gyms and fitness centres have brought in safety measures in a bid to cut the chance of coronavirus spreading among clients. Exercise classes have reduced capacity, equipment has been removed and some managers have made mask-wearing was mandatory, even when undertaking strenuous exercise.

The new rules govern entertainment and serving hours in bars and restaurants. Pawan Singh / The National

Is live entertainment allowed?

Live entertainment has resumed at restaurants, cafes and shopping malls in Dubai for a trial period of one month, after they had been halted for several months.

The trial period could be extended, Dubai Media Office said.

Music concerts, community sports events, spectator events and social and institutional events will be allowed on the condition that all members of audiences, participants and staff have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

When can someone remove their face mask?

Wearing face masks in public is mandatory throughout the UAE with Dh3,000 fines for anyone who does not comply.

People should keep their face masks on while in public whenever possible to protect themselves against infection. However, there are occasions when you can take it off without risk of being fined, for example, when at a restaurant or at the pool. You are expected to put your mask on when walking around a restaurant or a beach club but can, of course, take it off to eat or go swimming.

In Dubai, people are allowed to remove their mask when exercising alone outdoors. In Abu Dhabi, people have to wear their masks while exercising, but can lower them if feeling unwell at any point to catch their breath.

A healthcare worker crosses the street during foggy weather in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

How many of people are allowed to gather in a house?

In Abu Dhabi, up to 10 family members are allowed to gather but they must adhere to specific health and safety measures. These include wearing face masks and remaining at least two metres apart. Parties and other social gatherings have been banned.

A fine of Dh10,000 will be imposed on anyone who hosts, invites or organises social gatherings, meetings, private and public celebrations that exceed this number. Participants also face fines of Dh5,000 each.

Up to 20 people can attend funerals and mourning services while up to 10 can attend marriage ceremonies.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has capped operating capacity of commercial, economic and tourism activities, effective 7 February, to bolster precautionary measures implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/0dhEaNceDd — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 7, 2021

In Dubai, authorities have said up to 30 people can attend a wedding in someone's home, as long as precautionary measures are "strictly observed".

Social events such as weddings held in public venues can now have up to 100 people in attendance, so long as they are vaccinated. Previously, only 10 people were allowed at a wedding and all had to be related.

Worshippers attend a service at St Paul’s church in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi. Reem Mohammed / The National

Are places of worship open?

Yes. All places of worship have reopened, including mosques, temples and churches.

Mosques can open at 50 per cent capacity for all but Friday prayers, which are capped at 30 per cent. Women's prayer halls in Dubai reopened from June 7 after closing in March 2020.

Churches are also open with a capacity limit of 30 per cent and worshippers can book their visits online to prevent crowding.

Hindu temples can receive up to 30 per cent of their maximum capacity, though entry times are restricted.

Strict safety measures are enforced at all places of worship to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

How many people are allowed in a car?

Only three people can travel in the same car, including the driver, if they are not from the same family.

If they are from the same family, you can have more than three people in one car.

As soon as more than one person is in a vehicle, face masks must be worn.

Rules on public transport are a little different. Face masks must be worn at all times and some seats will be blocked off to ensure physical distancing.

No more than three people are allowed in regular taxis but up to four are allowed to travel in a Dubai Taxi van, which can be booked through the Careem app.

[ Eighteen new 24-hour DPI testing stations have been opened on the Dubai-Abu Dhabi border. Chris Whiteoak/The National ]

What tests are needed if travelling between Abu Dhabi and another emirate?

People require either a negative PCR of DPI test to enter the capital.

The PCR test result must be received within 48 hours of entry into Abu Dhabi. If the individual stays in the emirate for four days or more, they must take another PCR test on day 4 and day 8.

Entry is allowed into the emirate within 24 hours of receiving a negative DPI test result. DPI tests results are available within minutes but cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi on two consecutive occasions.

People who enter the capital after showing a negative DPI test and stay for more than 48 hours will have to take PCR test on day 3 of entry, and a second one on day 7, if they remain in the emirate for a week or more.

Anyone who has been fully vaccinated and has an activated E or star on their Al Hosn app can enter the emirate without need for another test. Entry to Abu Dhabi is granted without a new test so long as the icons are visible. To activate these icons, a vaccinated person must undergo a PCR test at least once a week.

Can I take a bus or taxi between Abu Dhabi and Dubai?

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) intercity buses are currently suspended, but taxis are allowed to travel between emirates.

Passengers will need to undergo the appropriate testing to enter Abu Dhabi.

In Abu Dhabi, buses can carry 75 per cent of their typical passenger capacity while taxis have been limited to 45 per cent.

What happens if someone comes into contact with another person who tested positive for Covid-19?

Rules vary slightly from emirate to emirate. Typically, health authorities will call you in for testing and then advise you to self-isolate for 10 days. In Abu Dhabi, you are required to wear a tracking bracelet and must test again on day eight before it can be removed.

In Dubai, authorities said anyone who is in contact for 15 minutes with someone who has Covid-19 must quarantine at home for 10 days.

Government workers have been told that if they are not vaccinated and must isolate for any reason, and cannot work from home, that their annual leave days will be used.

An electronic wristband is fitted to a patient at the coronavirus centre at Adnec in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

What do I do if I test positive for Covid-19?

If the individual is in Abu Dhabi, they will receive a text message directing them to report to Mafraq Hospital, near Baniyas, to undergo another PCR test. If that result is also positive, they must return to the hospital the next day to be fitted with a tracker watch to ensure they quarantine at home for at least 10 days. If the person has mild symptoms, they will quarantine normally at home, undergo a PCR test on day eight at home and have their tracker removed on the tenth day.

People with stronger symptoms will under a medical check up and be seen by a doctor.

In Dubai, people with mild cases of Covid-19 must isolate at home for 10 days. If a patient develops stronger symptoms, they must contact the Dubai Health Authority (800 342) for advice.

Across the UAE, people with Covid-19 must report their infection to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (800 11111), if they have not already received a message from authorities indicating they are aware.

Those who do not will face a prison sentence and a fine of between Dh10,000 and Dh50,000.

Which vaccines are available in the UAE?

Four vaccines are available in the UAE. Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik V are available across the UAE, although the latter is only for emergency use. Oxford-AstraZeneca is also available in Dubai. All are free and administered on a voluntary basis.

The vaccines are now available to all with authorities encouraging residents and Emiratis to book appointments at any of the hundreds of vaccination locations nationwide.

On May 10, Ncema said the UAE had begun distributing the Hayat-Vax, which is the locally produced version of Sinopharm's vaccine.

Throughout Eid Al Fitr, vaccination centres in Dubai will be closed.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 na13 JAN vaccination Abu Dhabi resident Abdulaziz Karmastaji gets vaccinated at Seha's cruise ship terminal facility in January (VB)

If someone is fully vaccinated, what exemptions are they eligible for?

People who received their second dose of a vaccine at least 28 days ago are considered "fully vaccinated" and are eligible for certain exemptions. To activate these, a PCR test is needed. This will prompt a circled E to appear on an individual's Al Hosn app.

Once this appears, the carrier no longer needs a DPI or PCR test result to enter Abu Dhabi. They will not need to quarantine after travelling to Abu Dhabi from a green country and need quarantine for only five days if exposed to someone with Covid-19.

Starting June 6, in every emirate but Dubai, which has its own rules, unvaccinated individuals without medical exemption cannot attend "live events". These include all exhibitions, activities and events, including all those related to sports, culture, art and social activities but not places like malls or cinemas.

In Dubai, only vaccinated people can attend large events like concerts or weddings, or to enter bars, pubs and nightclubs.

Entertainers such as DJ's and musicians must also be vaccinated if they wish to resume performing.

What if I cannot be vaccinated?

Then you need to obtain an exemption from the Ministry of Health and Prevention. There are six types of people who qualify for vaccine exemption:

Current Covid-19 patients

Children under 12 years old

Women who are pregnant

People who were previously infected, confirmed by a medical evaluation

People who were vaccinated outside of the country

Those who are allergic to vaccines or any of the ingredients, as well as people who are suffering from conditions that may "conflict with the vaccine," to be determined by a doctor

To apply for an exemption, visit the Ministry of Health and Prevention website and fill out the exemption form. You will require your Emirates ID number.

Once completed the report will be submitted for approval.

The applicant will be informed via message whether the application is successful or has been rejected.

If it is successful it will automatically show in the Al Hosn app.

Residents and tourists can also download and use the Al Hosn app to prove their vaccinated status, or show the electronic certificate on their smart phone.

What needs to be done if travelling abroad?

If travelling from the UAE, passengers must check the requirements of the country they are travelling to because these change frequently.

When travelling from Dubai with Emirates, a PCR test prior to departure is not needed, unless the destination requires it.

When travelling from Abu Dhabi with Etihad, a PCR test is mandatory before departure, regardless of the destination. This will need to be carried out between 48, 72 or 96 hours ahead of flight departure time depending on the destination. The test result should be in the language mandated by the government of the destination country.

The result must be printed out and presented at check-in. A medical certificate or other relevant document, clearly stating the type of test and the result, must also be presented at check-in.

An Emirates staff member assists a passenger at Dubai International Airport.

Are tourists allowed in the UAE?

Yes. Dubai was among the first global destinations to reopen in July, with stringent safety measures in place.

A negative PCR test result, received within 72 hours from the scheduled flight departure time, is required to enter Dubai for tourists from all countries. Visitors from some countries will be tested again on arrival.

Abu Dhabi is also welcoming international tourists to the capital. Travellers will need to present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours of their scheduled departure, as previously stated. They must undergo a second PCR test on landing in Abu Dhabi.

About Tenderd Started: May 2018 Founder: Arjun Mohan Based: Dubai Size: 23 employees Funding: Raised $5.8m in a seed fund round in December 2018. Backers include Y Combinator, Beco Capital, Venturesouq, Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Paul Buchheit, Justin Mateen, Matt Mickiewicz, SOMA, Dynamo and Global Founders Capital

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Juliot Vinolia’s checklist for adopting alternate-day fasting - Don’t do it more than once in three days - Don’t go under 700 calories on fasting days - Ensure there is sufficient water intake, as the body can go in dehydration mode - Ensure there is enough roughage (fibre) in the food on fasting days as well - Do not binge on processed or fatty foods on non-fasting days - Complement fasting with plant-based foods, fruits, vegetables, seafood. Cut out processed meats and processed carbohydrates - Manage your sleep - People with existing gastric or mental health issues should avoid fasting - Do not fast for prolonged periods without supervision by a qualified expert

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

