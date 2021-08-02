UAE approves Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for 3 to 17-year-olds

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, speaks to a girl as she waits to receive a vaccine dose in a new Sinopharm trial for children. (Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office)

The UAE's health ministry approved the Sinopharm vaccine for use on children aged between three and 17.

The move followed a trial on 900 children in Abu Dhabi.

"The decision comes after clinical trials and extensive evaluations and is based on the emergency use authorisation and local evaluations," the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

On Sunday, officials thanked the 900 children who were part of the initial study to monitor effectiveness and side effects, describing them as "heroes".

Department of Health Abu Dhabi said the study followed the vaccine’s effectiveness in reducing the infection rate and severity of symptoms among target groups.

The results will be released at a later date.

Among the young people to be put forward were members of Abu Dhabi's ruling family.

Hero volunteers thanked

"I would like to thank everyone who took the initiative to register and participate in this study to support the country’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, principal investigator for Phase III Sinopharm trials in the UAE and chief medical officer at the capital's Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, on Sunday.

"This reflects the public’s confidence and trust in the UAE’s long-term recovery plan and in the competence of the healthcare sector of the country."

Sinopharm is the most widely used vaccine in the UAE, with its early availability contributing to the UAE's rapid vaccination of much of the population. As of today about 70 per cent of the total population has been fully vaccinated.

Sinopharm and Pfizer are available for vaccination and booster shots across the country. Last month, Moderna was also approved for use by UAE authorities.

MoHAP announced the provision of Sinopharm vaccine for the age group 3 - 17 The decision comes after clinical trials and extensive evaluations and is based on the emergency use authorization and local evaluations which are in line with the approved regulations.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/4Y3VEMMW8V — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) August 2, 2021

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

