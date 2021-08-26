Abu Dhabi air travel rules: mandatory ICA registration and use of Al Hosn app

Passengers flying to Abu Dhabi must register with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) before boarding flights.

The new rules apply to all travellers flying into the capital beginning on Friday, August 27 when all incoming passengers must have pre-registered on the platform for approval to travel before flying.

From Friday, passengers must submit their details on the ICA platform ahead of checking in for flights. After registration, travellers will get a QR code, which will be required to board any flight to the UAE capital.

The new rules apply to all travellers flying into Abu Dhabi, except UAE citizens and those transiting directly to another country. There are separate rules in place for anyone flying from a destination on the UAE’s flight ban list.

Any passengers planning to fly to the UAE capital and continue on to Dubai or another emirate must also receive approval from the ICA to fly. Children and infants are not exempt, and must be registered by their parents ahead of travel.

Any passengers who have been vaccinated outside of the UAE should register and upload their documents for approval at least five days in advance of travel, advised Etihad Airways.

This will allow UAE authorities to recognise travellers' overseas vaccinations in order to approve them for Al Hosn Green Pass.

People who have been fully vaccinated in the UAE do not need to upload vaccine certificates to the platform, but all other ICA registration details must be completed.

Etihad, the national airline of the UAE, advises travellers set to fly to Abu Dhabi in the coming days to register with the ICA as soon as possible.

What do I need to do before flying to Abu Dhabi

To fly to Abu Dhabi, travellers must register via ICA, take a PCR test, download the Al Hosn App and follow quarantine rules in place upon arrival. Photo: Etihad/Fraport Greece

Register online at the ICA Smart Travel Service before flying, at least five days before travel if you have been vaccinated overseas. This does not apply to UAE citizens or transit guests. After approval, travellers will receive a QR code, which is needed at check-in for any flight to Abu Dhabi. Take a Covid-19 PCR test. The time frame for when travellers must take this test differs depending on where people are flying from so check the latest regulations for your destination on Etihad’s website. Download the UAE Al Hosn app – this will be needed after you land in Abu Dhabi. Follow the rules in place for quarantine on arrival. Unless flying from a green list country or a travel corridor passengers must isolate on arrival. There are different quarantine times in place for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

Overseas vaccinations recognised for Al Hosn Green Pass

The new rule comes after Abu Dhabi implemented a new system for moving freely around the emirate. Vaccination is not mandatory for entry to the country, but it is now required for entering public places such as hotels, restaurants and malls .

Etihad Airways

Travellers, including tourists, must download Al Hosn app and will receive the Green Pass so long as they have a valid vaccination and negative PCR test result. All travellers must take a PCR test on arrival in Abu Dhabi. This pass means that people can enter public places once they have completed any necessary quarantine.

Visitors who do not have a current Unified Identification number, which typically applies to tourists or new residents, will receive one once when they land in Abu Dhabi. This number should then be used to register on Al Hosn app.

24-hour PCR tests for Jordan, Kuwait and the Netherlands

Travellers flying to Abu Dhabi from Amsterdam, Kuwait and Jordan must ensure their PCR test is taken no more than 24 hours before flying. Getty Images

In addition to mandatory pre-registration, travellers flying to Abu Dhabi from Jordan, Kuwait or the Netherlands also have new PCR testing rules to follow.

Passengers from these destinations, all of which were added to the Abu Dhabi green list last week, must ensure they take a pre-departure PCR test a maximum of 24 hours before flying.

All travellers flying to the capital must have a negative PCR test. Testing times vary depending on the destination, but are usually set within a 48 to 72-hour window.

All travellers flying to Abu Dhabi must quarantine on arrival, unless they are coming from a country on the green list or a place that is in a vaccine corridor with the UAE.

Currently, rules state that vaccinated travellers coming from countries not on the green list must isolate for seven days. Unvaccinated travellers need to quarantine for 10 days.

The Abu Dhabi green list is updated regularly. It currently lists 33 destinations from where people can fly without the need to quarantine when landing in the capital.

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

LAST 16 SEEDS Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona, Paris St-Germain, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Valencia, Juventus PLUS Real Madrid, Tottenham, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Chelsea

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

What is the Supreme Petroleum Council? The Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council was established in 1988 and is the highest governing body in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas industry. The council formulates, oversees and executes the emirate’s petroleum-related policies. It also approves the allocation of capital spending across state-owned Adnoc’s upstream, downstream and midstream operations and functions as the company’s board of directors. The SPC’s mandate is also required for auctioning oil and gas concessions in Abu Dhabi and for awarding blocks to international oil companies. The council is chaired by Sheikh Khalifa, the President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi while Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is the vice chairman.

The biog Job: Fitness entrepreneur, body-builder and trainer Favourite superhero: Batman Favourite quote: We must become the change we want to see, by Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite car: Lamborghini

How to improve Arabic reading in early years One 45-minute class per week in Standard Arabic is not sufficient The goal should be for grade 1 and 2 students to become fluent readers Subjects like technology, social studies, science can be taught in later grades Grade 1 curricula should include oral instruction in Standard Arabic First graders must regularly practice individual letters and combinations Time should be slotted in class to read longer passages in early grades Improve the appearance of textbooks Revision of curriculum should be undertaken as per research findings Conjugations of most common verb forms should be taught Systematic learning of Standard Arabic grammar

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Company profile Name: Steppi Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic Launched: February 2020 Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year Employees: Five Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

