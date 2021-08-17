Is travel open to the three new countries added to Abu Dhabi's green list?

Abu Dhabi has updated its green list, with the addition of three countries that residents can travel to without having to quarantine upon their return.

The list now features 28 destinations, with the addition of Malta, Ireland and Sweden.

The number of countries on the list has been reduced as six destinations were removed. These include popular holiday destination the Maldives, and the US. Armenia, Austria, Israel and Italy no longer appear on the new list on the Department of Culture and Tourism's website.

The updated Abu Dhabi Green List

All of the destinations on the Abu Dhabi green list

Albania

Australia

Bahrain

Belgium

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Germany

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

New Zealand

Poland

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Ukraine

Can I travel to countries on the green list?

The Maldives has been removed from the Abu Dhabi green list in the most recent update. Kandima Maldives

Not all countries on Abu Dhabi's list are open for tourism. Travellers should check individual destination requirements for the most recent regulations. From the three new countries added to the list, travel is open to two destinations, with some restrictions in place.

Ireland is welcoming travellers from the UAE without mandatory hotel quarantine so long as tourists have an approved vaccine.

At present, Ireland is recognising vaccines approved by European Medicines Agency, which means Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are accepted, but Sinopharm, which has been widely issued in the UAE, is not.

Travellers with unrecognised vaccines can still fly to Ireland but need a negative PCR test or proof they have recovered from the virus to avoid quarantine at home.

Malta has been added back to the UAE green list from August 18. Unsplash / Ference Hovarth

The island of Malta is also open to UAE travellers who are fully vaccinated.

Tourists must have a vaccine certificate recognised by Maltese authorities, which includes a UAE vaccine certificate issued by the the relevant health authority with a readable QR code. Passengers transiting through airports in countries classified as dark red zones by authorities will not be allowed entry into Malta, so UAE travellers must fly direct or via a non-dark red-listed place.

Sweden is not yet open for leisure travel. An entry ban is in place for most travellers who live outside the EU. This remains in effect until at least Tuesday, August 31 for non‑essential travel to Sweden. This does not apply to Swedish citizens or for those who have special reasons for exemption such as business or family ties.

UAE travel corridors

Bahrain's Manama skyline. Getty Images

The UAE's travel corridors with Bahrain, Serbia, Greece and the Seychelles remain in place.

Fully vaccinated travellers who received their last dose at least 28 days before travel can fly to and from these destinations without any quarantine. Moreover, each of the destinations other than Greece is also included on the updated green list, meaning non-vaccinated travellers will also not face quarantine when returning to the UAE.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

The Uefa Awards winners Uefa Men's Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Uefa Women's Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze (Lyon) Best players of the 2018/19 Uefa Champions League Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool) Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Uefa President's Award: Eric Cantona

How to turn your property into a holiday home Ensure decoration and styling – and portal photography – quality is high to achieve maximum rates. Research equivalent Airbnb homes in your location to ensure competitiveness. Post on all relevant platforms to reach the widest audience; whether you let personally or via an agency know your potential guest profile – aiming for the wrong demographic may leave your property empty. Factor in costs when working out if holiday letting is beneficial. The annual DCTM fee runs from Dh370 for a one-bedroom flat to Dh1,200. Tourism tax is Dh10-15 per bedroom, per night. Check your management company has a physical office, a valid DTCM licence and is licencing your property and paying tourism taxes. For transparency, regularly view your booking calendar.

