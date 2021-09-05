Abu Dhabi updates its travel green list

The emirate recently removed the requirement for vaccinated travellers to quarantine on arrival

Abu Dhabi has updated its green list of countries and territories from where individuals may fly from without the need for quarantine on arrival. Nir Elias / Reuters

The National
Sep 5, 2021

Abu Dhabi has updated its green list of countries and territories from where travellers can enter the emirate without the need to quarantine on arrival, regardless of their vaccination status.

Indonesia has been added in the latest update, which is effective from Monday, September 6.

Last week, Abu Dhabi removed the requirement to quarantine on arrival for vaccinated travellers from all international destinations.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said at the time that all travellers must present a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure.

Vaccinated travellers from green list countries must take a PCR test on arrival, and another test on day six if staying in the emirate.

The committee said unvaccinated and exempt travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival, without the need to quarantine, and take PCR tests on days six and nine.

Vaccinated travellers arriving from destinations not on the green list must take a PCR test on arrival, and have further tests on days four and eight.

Unvaccinated travellers must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day nine.

Updated: September 5th 2021, 7:57 PM
The biog

Born: High Wycombe, England

Favourite vehicle: One with solid axels

Favourite camping spot: Anywhere I can get to.

Favourite road trip: My first trip to Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan. The desert they have over there is different and the language made it a bit more challenging.

Favourite spot in the UAE: Al Dhafra. It’s unique, natural, inaccessible, unspoilt.

Sun jukebox

Rufus Thomas, Bear Cat (The Answer to Hound Dog) (1953)

This rip-off of Leiber/Stoller’s early rock stomper brought a lawsuit against Phillips and necessitated Presley’s premature sale to RCA.

Elvis Presley, Mystery Train (1955)

The B-side of Presley’s final single for Sun bops with a drummer-less groove.

Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two, Folsom Prison Blues (1955)

Originally recorded for Sun, Cash’s signature tune was performed for inmates of the titular prison 13 years later.

Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes (1956)

Within a month of Sun’s February release Elvis had his version out on RCA.

Roy Orbison, Ooby Dooby (1956)

An essential piece of irreverent juvenilia from Orbison.

Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls of Fire (1957)

Lee’s trademark anthem is one of the era’s best-remembered – and best-selling – songs.

