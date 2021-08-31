Abu Dhabi green list: Oman, Maldives and Croatia among 22 new destinations added

Abu Dhabi has extended its green list of countries and destinations from which travellers can enter the emirate without needing to quarantine on arrival.

In the most extensive changes since the green list started, 22 new destinations have been added in Tuesday's update.

Neighbouring Oman, which is set to open to vaccinated travellers from Wednesday, is one of the more notable additions. Qatar has also been added to the green list.

Popular holiday hot spot the Maldives returns to the list after being removed earlier in August, which will be good news for those planning a visit to the Indian Ocean island destination.

Other popular places for holidaymakers on the updated list are Cyprus, Croatia, Italy, Japan and Portugal.

Greece, which is currently in a vaccine corridor with the UAE, has been added to the green list, meaning unvaccinated travellers returning from the Mediterranean destination can now also avoid isolation.

Which destinations can I travel from without quarantine?

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Bhutan

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Comoros

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Ireland

Romania

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

The new list will come into effect at 12.01am on Wednesday and travellers coming from destinations on the list do not need to quarantine in the UAE capital.

Originally published in December, the Abu Dhabi green list is updated regularly, depending on the countries' Covid-19 situations.

Scroll through the gallery above or the map below to see all the countries on Abu Dhabi's green list.

No destinations were removed from the list in the most recent update. However, other countries popular with residents living in the UAE and holidaymakers, including the UK and the US, remain absent.

Abu Dhabi quarantine rules for destinations not on the green list

Passengers follow Covid-19 protocols at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Photo: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office

Anyone flying into Abu Dhabi from a country that is not on the green list must follow the most recent isolation rules, which currently include wearing an electronic wrist tracker.

If you have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with a final dose received at least 28 days before travel, you can skip quarantine rules when travelling between Abu Dhabi and:

Bahrain

Greece

Serbia

Seychelles

From all other destinations, quarantine applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, with different lengths of isolation. Vaccinated arrivals must quarantine for seven days, while unvaccinated travellers have to isolate for 10 days.

Last week, Abu Dhabi announced new arrival rules for travellers flying to the UAE capital with mandatory ICA approval now required for all passengers, including those travelling directly to Dubai or another northern emirate.

Passengers landing in Abu Dhabi but travelling directly to Dubai or another emirate do not need to quarantine. However, onwards journeys can only be made via approved modes of transport, either the Etihad Chauffeur service or via Etihad Coach.

