Can I travel to the 23 new destinations added to Abu Dhabi's green list?

Abu Dhabi has updated its green list, with 22 new countries and destinations added to the list last week, and one more added on Sunday. This means there are now 56 destinations from where residents can travel without having to quarantine upon their return.

The Department of Culture and Tourism's website has been updated to reflect the changes, the latest of which come into effect after midnight on Monday.

Indonesia is the latest addition to the list and no destinations were removed in the most recent update. Last week, Abu Dhabi authorities also removed the requirement to quarantine on arrival for vaccinated travellers from all international destinations.

All travellers must take a PCR test before flying and on arrival, but only non-vaccinated travellers from non-green list countries will need to wear an electronic wrist tracker and isolate.

The updated Abu Dhabi green list

All the destinations on the Abu Dhabi green list:

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Bhutan

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Comoros

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Italy

Indonesia

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Mauritius

Moldova

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Ireland

Romania

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan, Province of China

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

Can I travel to the new places added to the green list?

Not all of the new additions on Abu Dhabi's green list are open for tourism. Travellers should check individual destination requirements for the most recent regulations as these can change regularly.

From the new countries and places added in the most recent update, travel is open to some destinations, with restrictions in place, while others remain closed for leisure travel.

Bhutan's borders are currently closed to foreign nationals and Comoros is open, but not for leisure travel.

Croatia is one new addition to the list that's a good holiday option. The country is welcoming vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers, and tourists who can present a valid certificate for full vaccination against Covid-19 have no further testing or quarantine requirements on arrival.

Croatia is open for travellers from the UAE. Photo: Assaf Pinchuk

Unvaccinated travellers can fly to Croatia with a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours before travel. All visitors must have pre-booked accommodation or own property in the country before flying. Travellers who do not show a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination will have to be tested on arrival and must self-isolate until a negative Covid-19 PCR test result is received, or for a period of 10 days if a test is not possible.

Cyprus is another option for holidays. Despite the Emirates being listed as 'red' by Cypriot authorities, the country is open to travellers from the UAE. All visitors must apply for a flight pass online to get clearance before departure.

Vaccinated travellers with a certificate proving they have received the final dose of any vaccine approved by the WHO or the European Medicines Agency at least 14 days before travel can fly to Cyprus with no further testing requirements. Unvaccinated travellers can also visit, so long as they submit negative Covid-19 test results taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Denmark is open to travellers from some destinations, but currently lists the UAE as orange. This means non-citizens or residents flying to Denmark must have a compelling reason for travel, which does not include tourism. The same rule applies for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

Finland has reopened to vaccinated travellers from all destinations. Tourists planning to visit the Nordic country must have received all doses of an approved Covid-19 vaccine, which includes Sinopharm. The Fin Entry service has to be completed before travel, where information on what vaccine has been taken and when must be provided. Unvaccinated travellers can only visit Finland if they have an "essential reason" to do so, or are Finnish citizens or residents.

Finland has reopened to vaccinated travellers from all destinations. Photo: Rosemary Behan

Holiday haven Greece is welcoming travellers from the UAE. The Mediterranean country is part of a vaccine corridor with the UAE and fully vaccinated travellers do not need to present a PCR test. Immunisation must have been achieved at least 14 days before flying to Greece. All travellers must also complete this form.

Non-vaccinated travellers can also fly to Greece so long as they take a Covid-19 PCR test within 72 hours before departure, or can present proof of recovery from Covid-19. There will also be on-arrival testing for unvaccinated travellers, but children under 12 are exempt.

Travel to Italy is open from the UAE for passengers travelling on Covid-tested flights, authorised by the Ministry of Health. This includes flights to Rome, Milan, Venice and Bologna from Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Before departure, tourists must complete a digital passenger locator form, and register online for an on-arrival swab test, at their own expense. A Covid-19 PCR test must be taken no more than 48 hours before travel. Travellers cannot fly to Italy if they have been in India, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the previous 14 days. Once in Italy, a green certificate is needed to attend concerts, fairs, sports contests and to access some other public areas.

Deprived of their preferred food source - the bananas, peanuts and other goodies brought in by the tourists now kept away by the coronavirus - hungry monkeys on the resort island of Bali have taken to raiding villagers’ homes in the search for something tasty. AP Photo / Firdia Lisnawati

Indonesia was added to the Abu Dhabi green list on August 6, however international travel to the world's largest archipelago remains restricted. Bali, the country's holiday hotspot, had previously said it would reopen to tourists this year, but these plans have been postponed owing to rising Covid-19 cases on the island.

Japan is not yet open to travellers from the UAE.

Kyrgyzstan is welcoming travellers from some destinations, including the UAE. All travellers, including citizens of Kyrgyzstan, must present a printed copy of a negative Covid-19 PCR test result issued no more than 72 hours before departure or have a vaccination certificate showing both doses of a jab have been taken.

Any travellers that need a visa to visit Kyrgyzstan can obtain an e-visa before travelling. Most leisure and tourist places in the central Asian country have reopened, but a curfew in Bishkek remains in place from 11pm to 7am daily.

Luxembourg is closed for travellers from the UAE until at least September 30, 2021.

The Maldives is back on Abu Dhabi green list from September 1. Photo: One&Only Reethi Rah

The Maldives is welcoming travellers and the holiday hot spot is already seeing an increase in popularity with visitors from the UAE. To head to the islands, you'll need a confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of your stay.

Vaccinated tourists can stay at any registered tourist facility in the Maldives, and accepted vaccinations include Sinopharm. Travellers who are not yet immunised can still fly to the Maldives, but will be restricted to staying on the following islands:

Dhigurah

Felidhoo

Hangnaameedhoo

Maafushi

Maalhos

Mathiveri

Thoddoo

Rasdhoo

Ukulhas

All travellers need to complete an entry form before flying, which can be found here. PCR testing is also required before travelling to the Maldives, with the test to must be taken no more than 96 hours before departure.

The luxury playground that is Monaco has reopened to vaccinated travellers, with no quarantine on arrival. The French territory is accepting visitors with vaccines recognised by the European Medicines Agency, this does not include Sinopharm. Unvaccinated travellers cannot fly to Monaco for tourism purposes at this time.

Norway is another choice for travellers looking to head north, so long as they are fully vaccinated. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has approved only EMA-listed vaccines, which means travellers who have received the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are accepted for entry, but those who have received doses from Sinopharm are not. Unvaccinated tourists cannot fly to Norway from the UAE at this time.

A surfer rides a wave in Unstad, northern Norway. The Nordic nation has reopened to vaccinated travellers. AFP

After a long wait, Oman is reopening to travellers on September 1. Visitors must have received both doses of a recognised vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to the sultanate. Eight vaccines are accepted, including Sinopharm.

Travellers must have a pre-departure PCR test and valid health insurance to cover medical expenses in Oman for a period of one month. Citizens from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are exempt from insurance requirements.

All arriving passengers, including Omani citizens, must download and preregister on the Tarassud+ platform before flying. This is also where people can upload their vaccine certificates and required Covid-19 PCR certificates. For more information on travel to Oman, including visiting the sultanate via its land borders, you can see our handy information guide here.

Qatar is open to fully vaccinated visitors with no quarantine requirements. Travellers must have had all doses of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling. Qatar only partially accepts the Sinopharm doses for travel, and anyone flying to Doha with this vaccine will be given an additional antibody test upon arrival. If this proves positive, there will be no quarantine, but if it is negative, travellers will have to follow the rules for unvaccinated visitors, which includes hotel quarantine.

Children under 12 are exempt from vaccine and quarantine rules, but anyone travelling with unvaccinated children aged between 12 and 17 will have to undergo hotel quarantine for a period of between five and 10 days, depending on where you are flying from.

A negative PCR test before departure is required for everyone travelling to Qatar and it must have been taken no more than 72 hours on arrival.

Portugal is open to travellers from some destinations, but it is not currently accepting visitors from the UAE unless for essential reasons. Sadly, this does not include holidays or leisure travel.

The tiny San Marino is open to travellers via its border with Italy, and anyone who is allowed to enter Italy can enter. However, if you've been in any other country in the 14 days preceding, you'll have to show a negative PCR test taken in the past 48 hours, or proof of vaccination. More information is available from Visit San Marino.

Once in the republic, you'll be encouraged to wear your mask both indoors and outdoors and gatherings of more than 20 people are forbidden.

Fully vaccinated travellers can fly to Slovakia, as the country has opened to visitors who are inoculated no matter where they are flying from. Travellers must have had both doses of an EU-approved vaccine, this doe not include Sinopharm. Vaccine certificates from countries outside Europe are accepted as proof, but they must be in either Slovak, Czech or English.

The UAE is not on Slovakia's approved list of countries, so vaccinated travellers also need to show a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before travel. All tourists flying to Slovakia must complete this form, and fill in an electronic form, which can be found here, before arriving into the country.

Slovenia is the ideal antidote to months spent indoors and has reopened to vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. Photo: Unsplash

Slovenia is open to vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. The Adriatic country recognises eight vaccines, including Sinopharm, and no PCR test is required for immunised travellers. Unvaccinated visitors must have a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before travel and the certificate must be presented in English and have a QR code.

All travellers arriving by air or sea must fill in a digital passenger locator form before entry to Slovenia is allowed, this can be found here.

Tajikistan is open to some travellers including citizens and residents of the UAE, subject to entry requirements. To fly to Dushanbe you'll need a negative result from a Rapid Covid-19 PCR test taken 72 hours before departure, and visitors will need to have a "Fit to fly" sticker on their passport. This is issued after taking a Rapid test. Children under 3 are exempt from testing requirements. Covid-19 screening and testing is being conducted on arrival in Tajikistan, and once in the country, visitors must isolate for three days.

If Turkmenistan's addition to the green list excited you, you'll probably have to wait a little longer to visit as the country is currently only open to citizens, diplomats and residents. Transit passengers are also unable to fly via Turkmenistan at this time.

UAE travel corridors

The UAE's travel corridor with Bahrain means that fully vaccinated travellers who got their last dose at least 28 days before travel can avoid quarantine. Getty Images

The UAE's travel corridors with Bahrain, Serbia, Greece and the Seychelles remain in place.

Fully vaccinated travellers who received their last dose of an approved vaccine at least 28 days before travel can fly to and from these destinations without any quarantine on each side.

All four of the destinations are also included in the updated green list, so there's no quarantine for anyone in Abu Dhabi. However, there may be travel restrictions on the other side for unvaccinated travellers.