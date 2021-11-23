UAE says Covid-19 booster shot 'necessary' amid new waves around globe

UAE authorities have said that a third Covid-19 vaccine shot is necessary to protect the well-being of residents, as countries around the globe are hit by new waves of the virus.

A government spokesman said the new outbreaks were caused by low adherence to precautionary measures and a low uptake for vaccinations.

Until now, boosters have largely been aimed at people who had the Sinopharm vaccine early on in the inoculation campaign, particularly those who had the shots more than six months ago.

Elderly people and patients with health conditions were also encouraged to take a third shot. Many people vaccinated with Sinopharm also sought Pfizer booster shots for travel purposes.

Before celebrations for the country's 50th national day celebrations, residents were reminded of rules to stay safe during the occasion. These include maintaining a physical distance of 1.5-metres and greeting loved ones from afar. Venues are only allowed to operate at 80 per cent capacity.

The UAE reached a milestone on Tuesday when the number of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 reached more than 90 per cent of the population.

More than 99 per cent have received at least one dose and areas of the Emirates are gradually seeing a return to normality.

The UAE announced 70 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, which pushed the number of infections since the pandemic began to 741,570.

There were 86 recoveries, bringing the tally of patients who have beaten the coronavirus to 736,333.

No deaths were reported overnight for the eighth day in a row. The death toll remains 2,144.

The UAE has also updated Covid-19 rules for entering the country through its land borders from neighbouring countries with immediate effect.

The protocols apply to citizens and residents of countries that share borders with the Emirates – Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The procedures were announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management on Tuesday.