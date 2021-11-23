UAE updates Covid-19 border entry rules from neighbouring countries

The UAE has updated Covid-19 rules for entering the country through its land borders from neighbouring countries with immediate effect.

The protocols apply to citizens and residents of countries that share borders with the Emirates – Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The procedures were announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management on Tuesday.

Under the new regulations, citizens of Gulf Co-operation Council countries or foreign residents in those countries who have taken approved Covid-19 vaccines must present a negative PCR test result from within 14 days to gain entry to the country.

They must also take a further PCR test on the sixth day of their stay in the UAE.

Those who have not been vaccinated must show a negative PCR test result from within 72 hours and take two additional tests on fourth and eighth day of their arrival in the country.

Authorities said both vaccinated and unvaccinated education staff, students and parents of students transferring to the Emirates must present a negative PCR test taken within 14 days.

"These measures are in line with the health situation and to facilitate the citizens and visitors of neighbouring countries to come to the UAE," according to a statement on Wam.

"The two authorities stressed the importance of the arrivals' commitment to applying all preventive and precautionary measures, such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and sterilising luggage, and it is also advised to avoid travel for those with chronic diseases or those who feel symptoms of Covid-19."