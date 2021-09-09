Where to get a Pfizer vaccine and booster shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

All shots, including boosters, are free of charge to people in the UAE

Georgia Tolley
Sep 9, 2021

In early August, authorities recommended that people in the UAE receive a booster shot if they had their second dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than six months ago.

People in groups considered at high risk were advised to get the booster after only three months.

The shot can be either the Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, both of which are administered at Ministry of Health and Prevention vaccination centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and Dubai Health Authority centres.

The vaccines, which are free of charge, are also available at several private hospitals across the Emirates.

People considered at high risk, including those aged over 60, the disabled and those with chronic diseases, can walk into any of the listed health centres.

All others must book an appointment.

Children over 12 can take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the Sinopharm vaccine has been approved for children between the ages of 3 and 17 after a successful trial involving 900 children in Abu Dhabi.

Where can you get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Dubai?

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available at multiple clinics across the UAE for free.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available at seven Dubai Health Authority clinics.

Appointments can be booked through the DHA smartphone app or by calling the contact centre on 800 342. The app is available for iPhone here and for Android phones here.

Once registered, you can schedule your appointment by choosing the nearest centre and a suitable time. These are the clinics that offer the vaccine:

  1. Al Safa Primary Healthcare Centre
  2. Zabeel Primary Healthcare Centre
  3. Al Mizhar Primary Healthcare Centre
  4. Nadd Al Hamar Primary Healthcare Centre
  5. Al Barsha Primary Healthcare Centre
  6. Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre
  7. Hatta Hospital

Where can you get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Abu Dhabi?

The easiest way to book the Pfizer vaccine in the capital is by using the Seha smartphone app or by calling the contact centre on 800 50. The app is available for iPhones and for Android phones.

The vaccine is also available at several other healthcare clinics and even drive-through centres, all of which are listed below.

  1. Al Bahia Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
  2. Baniyas Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
  3. Al Bateen Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
  4. Al Falah Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
  5. Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
  6. Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
  7. Al Maqtaa Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
  8. Al Mushrif Children's Specialty Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
  9. Al Samha Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
  10. Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Centre – Seha App or call 800 50
  11. Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre Mena – Seha App or call 800 50
  12. Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Bahia – Seha App or call 800 51
  13. Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Zayed Sports City – Seha App or call 800 52
  14. Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Wathba – Seha App or call 800 53
  15. Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Corniche – Seha App or call 800 54
  16. Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Shamkha – Seha App or call 800 55
  17. Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Madina – Seha App or call 800 50
  18. Burjeel Hospital LLC – Book an Appointment
  19. Burjeel Medical Centre Shamkha – Book an Appointment
  20. Burjeel Medical Centre Shahama – Book an Appointment
  21. Burjeel Medical Centre Al Zeina – Book an Appointment
  22. Burjeel MHPC Marina Medical Centre – Book an Appointment
  23. Burjeel Day Surgery Centre – Book an Appointment
  24. Medeor 24x7 Hospital – Book an Appointment
  25. LLH Hospital – Book an Appointment
  26. Lifecare Hospital Mussaffah – Book an Appointment
  27. LLH Hospital, Mussaffah – Book an Appointment
  28. Lifecare Hospital, Baniyas – Book an Appointment
  29. Burjeel Medical City – Book an Appointment
  30. Occumed Clinic, Mussaffah Industrial, Mussaffah – Book an Appointment
  31. Al Whada Mall Vaccination Centre – Book an Appointment
  32. Mushrif Mall Vaccination Centre – Book an Appointment
  33. Khalidiya Mall Vaccination Centre – Book an Appointment
  34. Mazyad Mall Vaccination Centre – Book an Appointment
  35. Tajmeel Kids Park Medical Centre, Shahama – Book an Appointment
  36. Tajmeel Specialized Medical Centre, Aldar – Book an Appointment
  37. Burjeel Medical City Drive-Through Vaccination Centre, Mohamed bin Zayed city – Book an Appointment
  38. Burjeel - Adnoc Sas Al Nakhl Vaccination Centre – Book an Appointment
  39. Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital – 800 2000
  40. Mediclinic Airport Road – 800 2000
  41. Mediclinic Baniyas – 800 2000
  42. Mediclinic Khalifa City – 800 2000
  43. Mediclinic Al Mussaffah – 800 2000
  44. Mediclinic Al Mamora – 800 2000
  45. Capital Health Screening Centre, Al Jazeera Sports Club Branch – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
  46. Healthpoint Hospital Abu Dhabi – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
  47. Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Branch – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
  48. Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Zayed Sports City Branch – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
  49. Amana Healthcare Rehabilitation Centre at Healthpoint – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
  50. Mubadala Health Vaccination Centre in Masdar City – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
  51. Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
  52. Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at The Galleria, Al Mariyah Island – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
  53. Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at Mubadala Tower Abu Dhabi – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
  54. Capital Health Screening Centre Mussaffah – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
  55. NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi – 800 662
  56. NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City – 800 1122
  57. Bareen International Hospital – www.bareenhospital.ae
