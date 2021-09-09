Where to get a Pfizer vaccine and booster shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here
In early August, authorities
recommended that people in the UAE receive a booster shot if they had their second dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than six months ago.
People in groups considered at high risk were advised to get the booster after only three months.
The shot can be either the
Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, both of which are administered at Ministry of Health and Prevention vaccination centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and Dubai Health Authority centres.
The vaccines, which are free of charge, are also available at several
private hospitals across the Emirates.
People considered at high risk, including those aged over 60, the disabled and those with chronic diseases, can walk into any of the listed health centres.
All others must book an appointment.
Children over 12 can take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the
Sinopharm vaccine has been approved for children between the ages of 3 and 17 after a successful trial involving 900 children in Abu Dhabi. Where can you get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Dubai? The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available at multiple clinics across the UAE for free.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available at seven Dubai Health Authority clinics.
Appointments can be booked through the DHA smartphone app or by calling the contact centre on 800 342. The app is
available for iPhone here and for Android phones here.
Once registered, you can schedule your appointment by choosing the nearest centre and a suitable time. These are the clinics that offer the vaccine:
Al Safa Primary Healthcare Centre Zabeel Primary Healthcare Centre Al Mizhar Primary Healthcare Centre Nadd Al Hamar Primary Healthcare Centre Al Barsha Primary Healthcare Centre Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre Hatta Hospital Where can you get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Abu Dhabi?
The easiest way to book the Pfizer vaccine in the capital is by using the Seha smartphone app or by calling the contact centre on 800 50. The app is
available for iPhones and for Android phones.
The vaccine is also available at several other healthcare clinics and even drive-through centres, all of which are listed below.
Al Bahia Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50 Baniyas Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50 Al Bateen Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50 Al Falah Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50 Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50 Madinat Mohamed bin Zayed Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50 Al Maqtaa Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50 Al Mushrif Children's Specialty Centre – Seha App or call 800 50 Al Samha Healthcare Centre – Seha App or call 800 50 Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Centre – Seha App or call 800 50 Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre Mena – Seha App or call 800 50 Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Bahia – Seha App or call 800 51 Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Zayed Sports City – Seha App or call 800 52 Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Wathba – Seha App or call 800 53 Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Corniche – Seha App or call 800 54 Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Shamkha – Seha App or call 800 55 Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Madina – Seha App or call 800 50 Burjeel Hospital LLC – Book an Appointment Burjeel Medical Centre Shamkha – Book an Appointment Burjeel Medical Centre Shahama – Book an Appointment Burjeel Medical Centre Al Zeina – Book an Appointment Burjeel MHPC Marina Medical Centre – Book an Appointment Burjeel Day Surgery Centre – Book an Appointment Medeor 24x7 Hospital – Book an Appointment LLH Hospital – Book an Appointment Lifecare Hospital Mussaffah – Book an Appointment LLH Hospital, Mussaffah – Book an Appointment Lifecare Hospital, Baniyas – Book an Appointment Burjeel Medical City – Book an Appointment Occumed Clinic, Mussaffah Industrial, Mussaffah – Book an Appointment Al Whada Mall Vaccination Centre – Book an Appointment Mushrif Mall Vaccination Centre – Book an Appointment Khalidiya Mall Vaccination Centre – Book an Appointment Mazyad Mall Vaccination Centre – Book an Appointment Tajmeel Kids Park Medical Centre, Shahama – Book an Appointment Tajmeel Specialized Medical Centre, Aldar – Book an Appointment Burjeel Medical City Drive-Through Vaccination Centre, Mohamed bin Zayed city – Book an Appointment Burjeel - Adnoc Sas Al Nakhl Vaccination Centre – Book an Appointment Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital – 800 2000 Mediclinic Airport Road – 800 2000 Mediclinic Baniyas – 800 2000 Mediclinic Khalifa City – 800 2000 Mediclinic Al Mussaffah – 800 2000 Mediclinic Al Mamora – 800 2000 Capital Health Screening Centre, Al Jazeera Sports Club Branch – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae Healthpoint Hospital Abu Dhabi – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Branch – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Zayed Sports City Branch – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae Amana Healthcare Rehabilitation Centre at Healthpoint – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae Mubadala Health Vaccination Centre in Masdar City – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at The Galleria, Al Mariyah Island – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at Mubadala Tower Abu Dhabi – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae Capital Health Screening Centre Mussaffah – 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi – 800 662 NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City – 800 1122 Bareen International Hospital – www.bareenhospital.ae
Updated: September 9th 2021, 11:33 AM
The Details
Article 15
Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios
Directed by: Anubhav Sinha
Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub
Our rating: 4/5
Five healthy carbs and how to eat them
Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand
Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat
Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar
Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices
Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants
Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique
