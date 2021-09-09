Where to get a Pfizer vaccine and booster shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

A new drive-through offering Covid-19 vaccination and testing has opened in Abu Dhabi.

In early August, authorities recommended that people in the UAE receive a booster shot if they had their second dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than six months ago.

People in groups considered at high risk were advised to get the booster after only three months.

The shot can be either the Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, both of which are administered at Ministry of Health and Prevention vaccination centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and Dubai Health Authority centres.

The vaccines, which are free of charge, are also available at several private hospitals across the Emirates.

الجرعة الداعمة تعد الوسيلة الأكثر فاعلية لتعزيز المناعة. يمكن لجميع الحاصلين على اللقاح تلقي الجرعة الداعمة مجاناً من لقاح سينوفارم أو فايزر - بيونتك في أكثر من 100 موقع تابع لشركة أبوظبي للخدمات الصحية "صحة" في جميع أنحاء الإمارة، بعد مرور ستة أشهر على الأقل من الجرعة الثانية. pic.twitter.com/2Zo6h2B2dF — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 8, 2021

People considered at high risk, including those aged over 60, the disabled and those with chronic diseases, can walk into any of the listed health centres.

All others must book an appointment.

Children over 12 can take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the Sinopharm vaccine has been approved for children between the ages of 3 and 17 after a successful trial involving 900 children in Abu Dhabi.

Where can you get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Dubai?

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available at multiple clinics across the UAE for free.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available at seven Dubai Health Authority clinics.

Appointments can be booked through the DHA smartphone app or by calling the contact centre on 800 342. The app is available for iPhone here and for Android phones here.

Once registered, you can schedule your appointment by choosing the nearest centre and a suitable time. These are the clinics that offer the vaccine:

Al Safa Primary Healthcare Centre Zabeel Primary Healthcare Centre Al Mizhar Primary Healthcare Centre Nadd Al Hamar Primary Healthcare Centre Al Barsha Primary Healthcare Centre Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre Hatta Hospital

Where can you get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Abu Dhabi?

The easiest way to book the Pfizer vaccine in the capital is by using the Seha smartphone app or by calling the contact centre on 800 50. The app is available for iPhones and for Android phones.

The vaccine is also available at several other healthcare clinics and even drive-through centres, all of which are listed below.

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

