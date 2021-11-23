AstraZeneca chief suggests Europe's Covid crisis may be linked to choosing wrong vaccine

The head of AstraZeneca has said Europe's continuing coronavirus crisis may be linked to countries choosing the wrong vaccine for their elderly populations.

Hospitals on the continent are dealing with an influx of new patients and a surge of new cases, sparking fresh lockdowns and restrictions in countries such as Austria and the Netherlands.

Pascal Soriot, the chief executive of the Cambridge-based drug maker, said he believes this may be the result of waning antibody responses, particularly in vaccines that use mRNA technology.

Following its approval, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was used to inoculate older people in Britain, but concerns over possible blood clot side-effects saw its use curtailed in much of the EU.

“When you look at the UK, there was a big peak of infections, but not so many hospitalisations relative to Europe”, he told the BBC's Today programme.

“In the UK, this vaccine was used to vaccinate older people. Whereas in Europe, initially, people thought the vaccine doesn't work in older people.”

Mr Soriot said vaccines which use mRNA technology, such as Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, initially generate a large antibody response, but that protection begins to decrease shortly afterwards.

By contrast, vaccines which use viral vectors, such as the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, may create a strong T-cell response, which he said the “body remembers longer".

Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer of pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Reuters

Studies show that the AstraZeneca vaccine, marketed under the Vaxzevria brand name, stimulates T-cells to a higher degree in older people, he said.

“So you see everybody's focused on antibodies, but you see them decline all time. What remains very important is the T-cell response.

“And as soon as the virus attacks you, they wake up and they come to the rescue and they defend you.

“But it takes them a little while. So you may be infected. But then they come to the rescue and you don't get hospitalised.”