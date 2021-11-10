10 countries you can travel to with Sinopharm: from the UK to Sri Lanka

With vaccine passports and new Covid-19 travel restrictions in place in airports and countries across the world, it can be hard to keep track of what passengers need to travel to certain destinations.

One major factor holding people back from flying is the restriction on which Covid vaccines you need before you go.

In the UAE, where Sinopharm was widely used, this has been particularly prevalent, as many nations do not accept this jab. However, with the UK announcing this week that it will approve the Sinopharm vaccine from November 22, it could be a sign that things are changing.

Here are 10 countries that people who have been inoculated with Sinopharm can travel to right now:

1. The UK

London is open for travel, and those immunised with Sinopharm are welcome from November 22. Getty Images

Starting Monday, November 22, the UK will finally accept Sinopharm as one of its approved vaccines for quarantine-free travel.

Authorities have also added Sinovac and Covaxin to the list of already recognised vaccinations for travellers from 135 countries, although at the moment this is only applicable in England, with Scotland and Wales having their own rules.

This means that if you fancy taking in Tower Bridge, Buckingham Palace or the River Thames in London, enjoying Bristol’s arts scene or fancy heading further north to Manchester or Newcastle, you can now do so without 10 days of quarantine.

Instead, you’ll only need to pay for a lateral flow test that you should take on or before the end of your second day in the UK. Children under 18 will also follow the same rules from November 22 regardless of their vaccination status.

2. The US

The US is welcoming travellers to explore its 50 states. Photo: TheBrandUSA

Earlier this week, the US updated its travel rules to allow any fully vaccinated travellers from most countries in the world to enter without quarantine. This means New York’s festive attractions, Chicago’s shopping and California’s winter sun are all within reach for anyone vaccinated with Sinopharm, as the jab is on the list of approved vaccines.

There must be a two-week gap between your flight and when you took your final dose, and you will also need a negative Covid-19 test result taken within the last 72 hours. It can be a PCR test or a rapid antigen test. Children do not need to be vaccinated to fly but will need a negative Covid-19 test result if they are over age 2.

There are also a few forms to fill in, including an attestation form and a contact information sheet, but after that you’re free to wander Boston’s Freedom Trail, take in the thrills of Las Vegas, go ice skating in Central Park or cross San Francisco’s gleaming Golden Gate Bridge.

For more information, read our guide to travelling to the US here.

3. The Maldives

Sunsets and shorelines await in the Maldives. Getty Images

The idyllic island paradise is welcoming all travellers, including those vaccinated with Sinopharm.

To visit this Indian Ocean hotspot, you’ll also need a negative PCR test taken no more than 96 hours before departure, however babies under 1 are exempt. You'll also need to submit your health declaration form online at least 24 hours before you travel.

Only four hours from the UAE, the archipelago offers a perfect year-round climate and naturally socially distanced islands as well as impressive marine life and sunsets. It's also a Muslim country, with many of the islands offering halal-friendly accommodation if that is what you're seeking. For an overwater villa, toes-in-the-sand type of escape, the Maldives has you covered.

4. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has reopened to travellers and accepts those vaccinated with Sinopharm. Getty Images

The teardrop island of Sri Lanka is now open for travel with no quarantine rules in place for fully vaccinated travellers. To qualify, you’ll need to have had your last dose of an approved vaccine, which includes Sinopharm, at least two weeks before you travel. There’s also mandatory Covid-19 insurance to purchase, although it's only $12, and you have to take a PCR test within 72 hours of flying.

Children up to 12 are exempt from all testing requirements. All travellers need to fill in an online health declaration form before flying but then it's a matter of heading off to enjoy the beaches of Unawatuna, impressive colonial architecture in Galle or epic surfing in Tangalle.

5. Oman

Ranked as the seventh best country in the world to visit by 'Lonely Planet', Oman recognises the Sinopharm vaccine. Unsplash / Katerina Kerdi

Neighbouring Oman has reopened to vaccinated visitors and the good news is that Sinopharm is one of the approved vaccines.

To avoid quarantine in the sultanate, you’ll need to have received your final dose at least 14 days before travel and also have a PCR negative test result that was taken no more than 72 hours before your flight.

Before visiting Oman, you’ll have to upload your vaccine certificate and PCR test certificate, both containing QR codes, on Oman's travel authorisation system. After that, you can get ready to see why Lonely Planet ranked the sultanate as the seventh best country to visit in 2022.

Just a short flight from the UAE, Oman's sandy beaches, water-filled wadis, mountain peaks and more are waiting to be discovered.

6. Thailand

Tourists walk on a beach on the Thai island of Phuket. The country welcomes travellers vaccinated with Sinopharm from the UAE. Photo: Mladen Antonov / AFP

Thailand has reopened to vaccinated travellers from more than 60 countries and the UAE is one of them.

Tourists will need to have finished a complete dose of a recognised Covid-19 vaccine, which includes Sinopharm, at least 14 days before travel. Children under 12 travelling with fully vaccinated parents are exempt.

Your first night of accommodation in Thailand must be booked before you go. Once that’s done, you can apply for the Thailand Pass, which you’ll need to enter the country.

After landing in Thailand, you’ll be given a PCR test and, once the negative results are received, you’re free to wander the country and enjoy the bustle of Bangkok, Phuket’s beaches or Chiang Mai’s mountains as you please.

For more information on travelling to Thailand, see this guide.

7. Morocco

View over the market square at dusk in Jemaa el-Fna, Marrakesh. Robert Harding World Imagery / Getty Images

Mystical and magical, Morocco is famed for its mountains, deserts, bustling markets and colourful riads. The kingdom is welcoming tourists who are fully vaccinated with no quarantine required.

Travellers flying to Marrakesh, Casablanca, Fez or anywhere else in the country must take a PCR test at least 48 hours before travel, with the exception of travellers under the age of 11.

Tourists must have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before flying, either with Sinopharm or with one of the other accepted vaccines such as Oxford-AstraZeneca, Covishield, Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinovac and Sputnik V.

8. Iceland

Iceland offers a wondrous canvas waiting to be explored, and the country recognises the Sinopharm vaccine. Photo: Visit Iceland

For a nature-centric holiday to remember, Iceland is open to tourists that are fully vaccinated. The Land of Fire and Ice accepts Sinopharm as one of the approved immunisations and travellers who can prove that 14 days have passed since they received their final dose of the jab do not need to take a PCR test or quarantine on arrival.

Children under 16 are exempt from vaccination or having a PCR test on arrival, but those over 16 who are not vaccinated will need to quarantine. All travellers need to preregister before flying, but are free to start exploring immediately after landing.

And that’s a good thing given the wondrous sights, experience and vistas that the country has to offer. Explore Westjfords, ranked as the best region in the world to visit in 2022 by Lonely Planet, where you can wonder at the Latrabjarg bird cliffs or the thundering Dynjandi waterfall. Wander the capital and chase the Northern Lights in Reykjavik, then go have some geothermal fun in the country’s picturesque south-west.

9. Mauritius

Mauritius reopened to travellers in October and is accepting tourists vaccinated with Sinopharm. AFP

A relative newcomer to this year’s travel circuit, having only reopened to tourists in October, Mauritius accepts all vaccinated tourists without quarantine, including anyone who has the Sinopharm jab.

To visit, you’ll need a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of your flight and Covid-19 health cover. Travellers also need to fill in a health form either before travelling or on the flight.

Once you arrive at your hotel, you’ll have an antigen test and as soon as you get the results, you’re free to explore the island. Another test is required on day five of your stay.

Tropical beaches, epic wildlife and near-perfect islets await in this Indian Ocean holiday favourite. Head to Ile aux Aigrettes to see an ancient ebony forest and unique island wildlife, enjoy a trip to Eureka, one of the finest plantation mansions in the country, or simply unwind on what are some of the world’s most beautiful beaches.

10. Finland

Ranked as the fourth safest place to visit, Finland has also been deemed the happiest country in the world for the last two years. Courtesy Visit Finland.

Finland is open to all vaccinated tourists, and Sinopharm is among the approved vaccines accepted for travel.

If you’ve been double jabbed at least 14 days before travel, or are under the age of 15, you can fly to Finland without having to take a PCR test or undergo quarantine. Make sure the vaccination certificate is in English, Finnish or Swedish before you fly.

One of the most sustainable destinations, Finland is also recognised as the happiest country in the world. This Nordic gem is a place like no other that’s packed with arctic adventures, freshwater lakes, vast green forests and snow-dusted peaks. It’s also a great place to go to see the aurora borealis or even visit Santa Claus at his home in Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland.