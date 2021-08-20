Abu Dhabi's new entry rules for vaccinated people come into force

Motorists queue for PCR tests at Seha's testing and vaccination centre on Abu Dhabi's Corniche.

Rules in Abu Dhabi rules stipulating that only those who have been vaccinated can gain access to most public places have come into effect.

The Covid-19 safety regulations started on Friday and are designed to curb the spread of the virus and safeguard public health.

Under the measures, which apply to citizens, residents and tourists, proof of vaccination will be required to visit most venues, including malls, restaurants and cafes.

The rules also apply to gyms, sporting activities, spas, entertainment centres, and all other retail outlets, except supermarkets and pharmacies.

People must also be vaccinated to visit museums, cultural centres, universities, institutes, schools and nurseries in the emirate.

Al Hosn, the UAE's testing and vaccination app, will act as the pass to secure entry.

Abu Dhabi has deployed a range of tools to curb the virus, such as mass testing, vaccination and a nightly sterilisation drive as seen here in the city's Mussaffah industrial area. Victor Besa / The National

People must also have a green status on the app to gain access to those facilities. The green status is achieved through a negative PCR test and remains valid for 30 days.

Entry is also allowed for those exempted from vaccination with a green status on Al Hosn, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for seven days.

Children under 16, whose status will appear as green on the Al Hosn app without the requirement of a test, will also be allowed entry.

Unvaccinated people and those with a grey status on the Al Hosn app, which reflects an expired PCR test, are prohibited from entering these public places.

The measures came a day after Abu Dhabi announced that the nightly stay-home orders were to end.

The restrictions under the National Sterilisation Programme ran from midnight to 5am and have been in place since July.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the programme had achieved its objective.

Cases have been falling across the UAE over the past few weeks.

The country recorded 1,077 cases on Wednesday, its lowest daily figure this year.

Mass testing and one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns have helped the UAE curb the pandemic.

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Results 6.30pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes Group Three US$200,000 (Turf) 2,000m; Winner: Ghaiyyath, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Cliffs Of Capri, Tadhg O’Shea, Jamie Osborne. 7.40pm: UAE Oaks Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Down On Da Bayou, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.15pm: Zabeel Mile Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Zakouski, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 8.50pm: Meydan Sprint Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,000m; Winner: Waady, Jim Crowley, Doug Watson.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

