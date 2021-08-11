Al Hosn updates: How to download vaccination certificate

The UAE has updated its flagship vaccination and testing app, Al Hosn, as part of ongoing efforts to limit the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Al Hosn stores records of previous PCR tests and proof of vaccination and has been an important tool in allowing access to Abu Dhabi from other emirates.

The screen display features a colour-coded system to show Covid-19 status.

Green means a negative PCR test remains valid, gray identifies his test status has expired and red indicates a positive PCR test. The date a person received a second dose is also featured on the an individual profile screen display of the app.

Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Tuesday that the app now offers easy access to a user's Covid-19 vaccination certificate. The certificate can now be downloaded through the app.

How to download the vaccination certificate?

Users simply need to click on their name after opening the app to access the home page featuring their profile pic and details of their testing and vaccination status.

Then tap the tab on the top right-hand corner of the screen which allows you to share test results and vaccination reports.

After selecting vaccination report, there is an option to share the certificate to a number of channels, such as to email or Google drive.

The certificate features the logos of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health and Dubai Health Authority and a QR code.

Unlike, for example, the vaccination certificate provided by Dubai Health Authority, it also includes a profile picture.

Other upgraded features include a live QR code and travel testing information.

The update comes as Abu Dhabi prepares to introduce new rules from August 20 that will restrict the access of those who remain unvaccinated to some public places in the emirate.

Proof of vaccination – which can be demonstrated using Al Hosn app – will be required to enter venues such as shopping centres, restaurants, cafes and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre.

Also included are gyms, health clubs, recreational and sports centres, resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks, as well as universities, institutes, public and private schools and nurseries in the emirate.

Alhosn app has new features to help protect your health. Download or update the app to see your status (green, grey or red) based on your most recent PCR test and vaccination status, as well as vaccination information and certificate, any travel testing and a live QR code. pic.twitter.com/lwjp3zZBPR — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 10, 2021

The directive was set out by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in June.

The decision does not apply to those with a vaccination exemption registered on Al Hosn app, nor to children aged 15 and under.

Brig Khamis Al Kaabi, from the federal immigration authority ICA, said during a televised Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday that tourists and new residents who were vaccinated abroad would be able to upload their vaccine certificates from August 15.

This will be particularly important, as Al Hosn is expected to be widely used when Abu Dhabi introduces its restrictions on access to public places.

The app is also being increasingly used for travel, with several airlines accepting it as official proof of PCR tests when passengers check-in at airports.

The UAE has pushed forward with a nationwide vaccination campaign in an effort to bolster public health.

More than 17 million vaccine doses have been administered to the public, with more than 72 per cent of the population receiving two doses.

Ordinary Virtues: Moral Order in a Divided World by Michael Ignatieff

The specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 849Nm Range: 456km Price: from Dh437,900 On sale: now

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

Red Joan Director: Trevor Nunn Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Tereza Srbova Rating: 3/5 stars

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

