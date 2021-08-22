New Covid rules: UAE introduces Dh20,000 fines for breaking regulations

A woman receives Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine at the Sikh temple in Jebel Ali.

The UAE has introduced hefty new fines for people who break Covid-19 regulations brought in to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The updated list included a new focus on deception offences, including a Dh20,000 fine for cheating or providing incorrect information in order to evade quarantine or precautionary measures.

People deliberately not disclosing the details of individuals coming into the country from abroad can also be fined Dh20,000, as can employers who fail to report workers who have tested positive for Covid-19 to health authorities.

Fake news also came under the spotlight, with a Dh20,000 fine introduced for promoting or publishing coronavirus-related rumours or misleading information about Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Anyone conducting medical tests to detect Covid-19 without obtaining approval from the relevant authorities can be fined Dh20,000, and the penalty doubles if the violation is repeated.

Fines have been introduced for violating the rules regarding workers' accommodation, including a Dh20,000 penalty for housing too many people in flats or residential units, or in unlicensed places.

Anyone flying into Abu Dhabi from a non-green list country are required to wear an electronic wristband while they quarantine at home. Victor Besa / The National

Further penalties were introduced for people not following home quarantine instructions and for disobeying the rules at quarantine facilities.

Institutions and companies also face fines for breaking precautionary measures, and individuals can receive penalties for violating judicial orders or for breaking safety rules when stopped at checking points.

New fines have also been introduced for commercial vehicles violating temporary entry rules.

Citizens and residents in the UAE have been urged by the Attorney-General Office to abide by the law and follow the precautionary measures and decisions issued by relevant authorities to protect their health and safety.

Fighting with My Family Director: Stephen Merchant Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, Florence Pugh, Thomas Whilley, Tori Ellen Ross, Jack Lowden, Olivia Bernstone, Elroy Powell Four stars

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Brief scores: Toss: India, opted to field Australia 158-4 (17 ov) Maxwell 46, Lynn 37; Kuldeep 2-24 India 169-7 (17 ov) Dhawan 76, Karthik 30; Zampa 2-22 Result: Australia won by 4 runs by D/L method

RESULTS Cagliari 5-2 Fiorentina

Udinese 0-0 SPAL

Sampdoria 0-0 Atalanta

Lazio 4-2 Lecce

Parma 2-0 Roma

Juventus 1-0 AC Milan

