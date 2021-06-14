Do I still need a PCR test to travel to Abu Dhabi from Dubai if vaccinated?
Border testing rules have been in place for close to a year to help combat Covid-19
In June last year authorities introduced new coronavirus testing measures to allow people to enter Abu Dhabi.
Twelve months on, as the global fight against Covid-19 continues, the border checks remain a familiar sight for commuters.
The strategy aims to safeguard the public by ensuring people coming into the capital are free of the virus.
The National has compiled a guide with everything you need to know when crossing the border, whether you are vaccinated or not.
What tests do I need to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi?
People require either a negative PCR or DPI test to enter the UAE capital, plus they need to have downloaded the UAE's vaccination, test and tracing app Al Hosn to prove their status.
DPI test results are available within minutes but cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi on two consecutive occasions.
You can get a DPI test in 18 drive-through testing stations on Al Faya Road before Ghantoot near the border.
Avoid busy times like Sunday mornings or expect to queue.
Read more: Abu Dhabi changes entry rules for residents taking the DPI test
Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee establishes 18 drive-through DPI testing stations on Al Faya Road before Ghantoot and approves to open new lanes at the entry points between Dubai and Abu Dhabi as part of efforts to enhance the flow of entry into the emirate. pic.twitter.com/dCmyuWicch— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) December 26, 2020
I am vaccinated. What do I need to do?
Anyone who is fully vaccinated will acquire an E status on the Al Hosn app 28 days after their second dose.
The E status allows people entry into Abu Dhabi and can be kept active by taking a PCR test once a week.
It means those vaccinated are not obliged to have a negative test within 48 hours, but must still have taken a PCR test within seven days.
People who have received their second dose less than 28 days ago must continue to present proof of a negative PCR test received within 48 hours when travelling until their E status is secured.
Read more: UAE unveils new vaccine and testing protocols for Al Hosn app
I am not vaccinated. What do I need to do?
You will need to take a PCR test. You can enter Abu Dhabi with a negative PCR result within 48 hours of receiving it.
In principle, if you are commuting to Abu Dhabi on a daily basis this means you can enter Abu Dhabi several days in a row, as long as it is within the 48-hour period.
Alternatively, you can take a DPI test and enter the emirate within 24 hours of receiving a negative result.
I am travelling with my family. Do my children need tests?
Children aged 12 and over need to present a negative Covid-19 test result to cross into Abu Dhabi, just like adults.
Their IDs will be checked at the border.
Can I take a bus or taxi between Abu Dhabi and Dubai?
Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) intercity buses are currently suspended, but taxis are allowed to travel between emirates.
Passengers will need to undergo appropriate testing.
No more than three people are allowed in regular taxis but up to four are allowed to travel in a Dubai Taxi maxi van, which can be booked through the Careem app.
I am staying in Abu Dhabi for a few days, do I need more tests?
Those without the E status on the Al Hosn app must receive a negative PCR test within 48 hours. The day of arrival is counted as day one of any stay.
Those staying in the emirate for four days or more must take another PCR test on day four and day eight if staying for eight days or longer.
Covid-19 testing
People who enter the capital after showing a negative DPI test and stay for more than 48 hours will have to take a PCR test on day three of entry, and a second one on day seven, if they remain in the emirate for a week or more.
I just flew into Dubai from another country. Can I go to Abu Dhabi?
Yes, you can, but you will need to follow Abu Dhabi's quarantine rules, which differ depending on the country you have come from and whether it is on the green or red list.
The rules are different for vaccinated and non-vaccinated travellers.
Those vaccinated arriving from green countries must take a Covid-19 PCR test on the day of arrival and on day six, without the need to quarantine.
Vaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for five days and take another PCR test on day four.
Non‑vaccinated travellers arriving from green countries must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, followed by PCR tests on day six, and if the stay is extended, on day 12.
Non‑vaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for ten days and take another PCR test on day eight.
Updated: June 14, 2021 01:39 PM