Do I still need a PCR test to travel to Abu Dhabi from Dubai if vaccinated?

In June last year authorities introduced new coronavirus testing measures to allow people to enter Abu Dhabi.

Twelve months on, as the global fight against Covid-19 continues, the border checks remain a familiar sight for commuters.

The strategy aims to safeguard the public by ensuring people coming into the capital are free of the virus.

The National has compiled a guide with everything you need to know when crossing the border, whether you are vaccinated or not.

What tests do I need to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi?

People require either a negative PCR or DPI test to enter the UAE capital, plus they need to have downloaded the UAE's vaccination, test and tracing app Al Hosn to prove their status.

DPI test results are available within minutes but cannot be used to enter Abu Dhabi on two consecutive occasions.

You can get a DPI test in 18 drive-through testing stations on Al Faya Road before Ghantoot near the border.

Avoid busy times like Sunday mornings or expect to queue.

I am vaccinated. What do I need to do?

Dubai Parks and Resorts vaccination centre accepts people from 9am to 5pm. People can receive Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech Nearly 5,000 people are inoculated daily at Dubai Parks and Resorts vaccination centre. All photos by Pawan Singh / The National. Dr Mohammad Nour Al Saeed says the centre started vaccinating 600 people daily when it was first set up but the numbers have now reached 5,000 The centre also accepts walk-ins but people must register on arrival and undergo a comprehensive health assessment to confirm eligibility People can receive the Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the centre

Anyone who is fully vaccinated will acquire an E status on the Al Hosn app 28 days after their second dose.

The E status allows people entry into Abu Dhabi and can be kept active by taking a PCR test once a week.

It means those vaccinated are not obliged to have a negative test within 48 hours, but must still have taken a PCR test within seven days.

People who have received their second dose less than 28 days ago must continue to present proof of a negative PCR test received within 48 hours when travelling until their E status is secured.

I am not vaccinated. What do I need to do?

Medical staff speak to drivers before they take a prick of blood from their finger that can rapidly be scanned for signs of the virus. All photos by Leslie Pableo for The National Police direct a long line of vehicles waiting for the rapid test at the Dubai-Abu Dhabi border Many commuters are expected to use the quick Dh50 to enter Abu Dhabi instead of undergoing a PCR nasal swab test, which costs about Dh150 in a private clinic A medic takes a drop of blood from a commuter A medic takes a drop of blood from a commuter Medical staff use a laser scanning technique called DPI to look for signs that the body has generated antibodies to fight off a virus Medical staff use a laser scanning technique called DPI to look for signs that the body has generated antibodies to fight off a virus A medic takes a drop of blood from a commuter Eighteen stations can handle 36 vehicles at any one time. The process takes several minutes to show a result Although the DPI test does not specifically look for Covid-19, it quickly identifies whether someone may be ill Drivers line up to be tested on Al Faya Road just off the E11 highway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi The company that runs the service for the government said it should save drivers time and money Drivers line up to be tested on Al Faya Road just off the E11 highway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi

You will need to take a PCR test. You can enter Abu Dhabi with a negative PCR result within 48 hours of receiving it.

In principle, if you are commuting to Abu Dhabi on a daily basis this means you can enter Abu Dhabi several days in a row, as long as it is within the 48-hour period.

Alternatively, you can take a DPI test and enter the emirate within 24 hours of receiving a negative result.

I am travelling with my family. Do my children need tests?

Children aged 12 and over need to present a negative Covid-19 test result to cross into Abu Dhabi, just like adults.

Their IDs will be checked at the border.

Can I take a bus or taxi between Abu Dhabi and Dubai?

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) intercity buses are currently suspended, but taxis are allowed to travel between emirates.

Passengers will need to undergo appropriate testing.

No more than three people are allowed in regular taxis but up to four are allowed to travel in a Dubai Taxi maxi van, which can be booked through the Careem app.

I am staying in Abu Dhabi for a few days, do I need more tests?

Those without the E status on the Al Hosn app must receive a negative PCR test within 48 hours. The day of arrival is counted as day one of any stay.

Those staying in the emirate for four days or more must take another PCR test on day four and day eight if staying for eight days or longer.

People who enter the capital after showing a negative DPI test and stay for more than 48 hours will have to take a PCR test on day three of entry, and a second one on day seven, if they remain in the emirate for a week or more.

I just flew into Dubai from another country. Can I go to Abu Dhabi?

Yes, you can, but you will need to follow Abu Dhabi's quarantine rules, which differ depending on the country you have come from and whether it is on the green or red list.

The rules are different for vaccinated and non-vaccinated travellers.

Those vaccinated arriving from green countries must take a Covid-19 PCR test on the day of arrival and on day six, without the need to quarantine.

Vaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for five days and take another PCR test on day four.

Non‑vaccinated travellers arriving from green countries must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, followed by PCR tests on day six, and if the stay is extended, on day 12.

Non‑vaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for ten days and take another PCR test on day eight.