How Abu Dhabi's new entry rules for vaccinated people will work

New Covid-19 safety rules for Abu Dhabi that will limit entry to a number of public places to vaccinated people will come into effect on Friday.

Under the measures, which apply to citizens, residents and tourists, proof of vaccination will be required to visit a wide variety of venues, including malls, restaurants and cafes.

The capital's Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the protocols were being introduced to contain the spread of the virus as well as new strains, such as the highly contagious Delta variant.

So what public places are now vaccinated-only and how do you demonstrate you have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine?

The National examines the new regulations in the emirate.

Which public places must you be vaccinated to enter?

From Friday, anyone wishing to enter the following venues must be inoculated against Covid-19.

> Shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre. Supermarkets and pharmacies, however, are exempt from this ruling

> Gyms, recreational and sporting facilities and health clubs

> Resorts, museums, cultural centres and theme parks

> Universities, institutes, public and private schools and children’s nurseries

What are the entry rules?

Al Hosn, the UAE's testing and vaccination app, will act as a health pass to secure entry to the public places listed above.

Anyone who has a vaccinated confirmation on the app – which is displayed after two doses – and has green status will be permitted to access those facilities.

Green status is achieved through a negative PCR test and remains valid for 30 days.

Entry is also allowed for those exempted from vaccination with green status on Al Hosn, which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains for seven days.

Children under 16, whose status will appear as green on Al Hosn app without the requirement of a test, will also be allowed entry.

Unvaccinated people and those with grey status on Al Hosn app, which reflects an expired PCR test, are prohibited from entering these public places.

Anyone with a new residency permit will have a grace period of 60 days to be vaccinated.

Booster dose procedures

To maintain vaccinated status on the app, a third booster dose must be taken six months after the second dose has been administered.

A grace period of 30 days is given to all those who had their second dose more than six months ago, before their status will turn grey on September 20.

Participants in vaccine trials are exempt from needing a booster dose.

How can tourists prove vaccination status?

Abu Dhabi authorities have announced how visitors to the capital who were vaccinated against Covid-19 abroad can gain entry to public places.

The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has set out a step-by-step guide to ensure a person's inoculation status is added to Al Hosn.

International travellers can make sure they can gain entry to the list of venues by carrying out the following steps:

1. Before departure, visitors need to register in the “register arrivals” section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship app.

2. Complete the register arrivals form and upload an international vaccination certificate. Visitors will receive a text message that includes a link to download Al Hosn app.

3. On arrival in Abu Dhabi, visitors will receive a unified identification number (UID) either at the airport or through the ICA app or website.

4. Visitors will need to download and register on Al Hosn app, using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that's become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it's more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we'll announce that we've agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I've gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don't expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams' day-to-day operations post-close. Today's news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It's a great day for the Middle East, for the region's thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

