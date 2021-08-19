Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi ends nightly stay-home orders

Motorists queue for PCR tests at Seha's testing and vaccination centre on Abu Dhabi's Corniche.

Abu Dhabi will end the nightly stay-home order from August 19, authorities said on Thursday.

The restrictions under the National Sterilisation Programme ran from midnight to 5am and have been in place since July.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the programme had achieved its objective.

Authorities thanked the public for its co-operation and advised everyone to continue to adhere to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety.

The resumption of stay-home rules were introduced by the emirate on July 19 to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Members of the public could only leave their homes during this period to "get essential supplies, such as food and medicine".

People had to apply to Abu Dhabi Police for a permit to leave their homes.

Covid-19 case numbers have declined in the weeks since the rules were introduced, with infections on some days declining to rates not seen since 2020.