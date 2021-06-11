Al Hosn green pass: where to get a PCR test in Abu Dhabi

Read also: Abu Dhabi updates Al Hosn app entry rules for malls, restaurants, hotels and supermarkets

Covid-19 screening will soon be mandatory to visit most public places in Abu Dhabi.

The "green pass" system on the Al Hosn app will be used for entry to a number of indoor and outdoor venues from Tuesday.

They include shopping malls and large supermarkets, gyms, hotels and facilities within, as well as public parks and beaches, private beaches and swimming pools, entertainment centres, cinemas, museums, restaurants and cafes.

Anyone who has received the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at least four weeks prior can achieve green status on the app for 30 days after presenting a negative PCR test.

Those who have not been vaccinated will only be marked green for three days and can only enter venues during this period.

The system applies to people aged 16 and above.

The National finds out where you can get tested in Abu Dhabi and how much it will cost.

The cost of a Covid-19 PCR test

In March, the cost of taking a PCR test was reduced to Dh65 from Dh85 at sites operated by Seha, Abu Dhabi's public hospital operator.

Most private clinics charge the same or slightly more, including Mediclinic and Biogenix centres.

Results can take less than 24 hours, but most clinics state they can take up to 48 hours.

There are lots of options for testing.

Seha facilities

Seha offers Covid-19 PCR tests in a number of locations in Abu Dhabi. The National

Seha runs testing centres across the emirate.

There are several drive-through centres in Abu Dhabi, including Zayed Sports City, the Corniche, Al Bahia, Al Shamkha and other locations in Al Ain, such as Al Hili and Al Masoudi.

Testing at Seha facilities is free for Emiratis, residents over 50 and those suffering from chronic diseases, pregnant women, those showing coronavirus symptoms, people with disabilities, and domestic workers from UAE national households.

Bookings can be made on the Seha app, which is free to download.

Inside malls

Several malls have testing locations.

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre and Yas Clinic Group offer PCR testing in the Galleria Mall and Yas Mall.

No appointment is necessary.

Private clinics

There is no shortage of options for Covid-19 screening in private facilities.

They include, but are not limited to:

Biogenix Labs, which is run by G42, is open round the clock in Masdar City. It offers a standard 24-hour service, but the turnaround time can be reduced for a small fee.

Capital Health Screening Centre operates two sites at Mussafah and the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Most hospitals conduct screening clinics, including Healthpoint Abu Dhabi.

Mediclinic also has several, including: