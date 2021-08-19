No appointments needed for vaccine booster shots

Read also: How Abu Dhabi's new entry rules for vaccinated people will work
Booster shots can now be taken without prior appointment at any Seha vaccination centre, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has said.
The health authority confirmed Covid-19 vaccines for children, senior citizens and all other residents can be received at walk-in centres across the capital.
The jabs include the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 3 to 17, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12 and over, and the booster vaccine shot for individuals who have already received their second doses.
As schools prepare to return for the new academic year, the DoH called on all parents in the emirate to get their children vaccinated in order to protect the safety and security of the overall community.
“We continue to strengthen our efforts to maintain the health and safety of all members of the community as it remains at the forefront of our priorities,” said Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, undersecretary of the DoH.
Image 1 of 11
Dalaa Alaa Aladwan, 14, from Rosary School gets vaccinated at SEHA Vaccination Centre, Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Zayed Port.
“We are committed to making Covid-19 vaccines available and accessible to all Abu Dhabi citizens and residents.
“The whole world has been fighting this pandemic for almost two years and vaccines are the most effective way in defeating it and returning to a normal quality of life.”
Dr Al Kaabi said the vaccine was the only essential way to curb the spread of the pandemic, maximise the prevention of the virus and ensure lives and activities return to normal.
The booster shot for those already double vaccinated is designed to enhance and strengthen the body’s immunity response against the different contagious strains and emergence of new variants.
Authorities issued a directive in early August that those who received their second dose of a Sinopharm or Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago should have a booster shot.
Those in high risk groups, such as the elderly or those living with chronic heath conditions, were advised to seek a booster jab after just three months.
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”
Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
