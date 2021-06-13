Two thirds of Dubai residents have received both Covid-19 vaccine doses

Two thirds of eligible Dubai residents have now received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

Dr Alawi Alsheikh Ali, deputy director general of the Dubai Health Authority, said 83 per cent of the eligible population received a first dose and 64 per cent have had the second.

He repeated the fact that people who have not received a vaccine were more likely to suffer severe Covid-19 symptoms.

New figures from the authority showed that 90 per cent of all Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care units in Dubai hospitals were unvaccinated.

Eight out of 10 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were unvaccinated.

Recent statistics by the DHA revealed that #COVID19 vaccines reduce the risk of disease and hospitalization. pic.twitter.com/JRouL90UqA — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) June 12, 2021

Six months on from the beginning of a widespread vaccination campaign in Dubai, 2.3 million people have received a shot.

But Dr Ali said nearly 20 per cent of those most vulnerable to serious illness have not yet been vaccinated.

“This is an important message to everyone,” he said.

“We need to reduce the number of infections among all target groups.

“Our ambition now is to vaccinate 100 per cent of the target groups.”

Research by the authority in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Smart Dubai data supported the efficacy of vaccines, with results similar to international studies.

The "eligible population" means everyone over the age of 16. It excludes people who cannot take the vaccine for medical reasons.

On Saturday, the UAE reported 2,123 new Covid-19 cases, after a further 249,746 tests.

It brings the total number of infections since the pandemic began in January 2020 to 596,017 with 19,005 active cases in the UAE.

The death toll climbed to 1,724 in the Emirates on Saturday, after four more fatalities were reported.

Since the national vaccination programme began, 13,684,429 doses have been administered, according to government figures.

In March, the Dubai Health Authority expanded the age limits for vaccination to 16 years and above for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 18 and above for the Oxford-AstraZeneca injection.

Residents can book a vaccination appointment through the authority's app or DHA Contact Centre, which can be reached on 800 342.