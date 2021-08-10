Covid vaccines in UAE: centres that offer Pfizer shots and boosters in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Read also: Third Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine dose 'has similar side effects to second shot'
In early August, authorities recommended that residents in the UAE receive a booster shot if they had their second Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than six months ago.
People in groups considered at high risk were advised to get the booster after only three months.
The injection can either be Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech, both of which are administered at Ministry of Health and Prevention vaccination centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and Dubai Health Authority centres.
The free vaccines are also available at several private hospitals across the Emirates.
الجرعة الداعمة تعد الوسيلة الأكثر فاعلية لتعزيز المناعة. يمكن لجميع الحاصلين على اللقاح تلقي الجرعة الداعمة مجاناً من لقاح سينوفارم أو فايزر - بيونتك في أكثر من 100 موقع تابع لشركة أبوظبي للخدمات الصحية "صحة" في جميع أنحاء الإمارة، بعد مرور ستة أشهر على الأقل من الجرعة الثانية. pic.twitter.com/2Zo6h2B2dF— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 8, 2021
People considered at high risk, including senior citizens aged over 60, the disabled and those with chronic diseases can walk into any of the listed health centres.
All others must have an appointment.
Children over 12 can take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for children between 3 and 17 after a successful trial involving 900 children in Abu Dhabi.
Where can you get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Dubai?
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available at seven Dubai Health Authority clinics.
Appointments can be booked through the DHA smartphone app or by calling the contact centre on 800 342. The app is available for iPhone here and for Android phones here.
Once registered, you can schedule your appointment by choosing the nearest centre and a suitable time. These are the clinics that offer the vaccine:
- Al Safa Primary Healthcare Centre
- Zabeel Primary Healthcare Centre
- Al Mizhar Primary Healthcare Centre
- Nadd Al Hamar Primary Healthcare Centre
- Al Barsha Primary Healthcare Centre
- Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre
- Hatta Hospital
Where can you get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Abu Dhabi?
The easiest way to book the Pfizer vaccine in the capital is via the Seha smartphone app or through the contact centre on 800 50. The app is available for iPhone here and for Android phones here.
The vaccine is also available at multiple other healthcare clinics and even drive-through centres, all of which are listed below.
- Al Bahia Healthcare Centre - Seha App or call 800 50
- Baniyas Healthcare Centre - Seha App or call 800 50
- Al Bateen Healthcare Centre - Seha App or call 800 50
- Al Falah Healthcare Centre - Seha App or call 800 50
- Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre - Seha App or call 800 50
- Madinat Mohamed Bin Zayed Healthcare Centre - Seha App or call 800 50
- Al Maqtaa Healthcare Centre -Seha App or call 800 50
- Al Mushrif Children's Specialty Centre - Seha App or call 800 50
- Al Samha Healthcare Centre - Seha App or call 800 50
- Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Centre - Seha App or call 800 50
- Seha Covid-19 Vaccination Centre Mena - Seha App or call 800 50
- Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Bahia - Seha App or call 800 51
- Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Zayed Sports City - Seha App or call 800 52
- Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Wathba - Seha App or call 800 53
- Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Corniche - Seha App or call 800 54
- Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Shamkha - Seha App or call 800 55
- Seha Drive-Through Screening Centre Al Madina - Seha App or call 800 50
- Burjeel Hospital LLC - Book an Appointment
- Burjeel Medical Centre Shamkha - Book an Appointment
- Burjeel Medical Centre Shahama - Book an Appointment
- Burjeel Medical Centre Al Zeina - Book an Appointment
- Burjeel MHPC Marina Medical Centre - Book an Appointment
- Burjeel Day Surgery Centre - Book an Appointment
- Medeor 24x7 Hospital - Book an Appointment
- LLH Hospital - Book an Appointment
- Lifecare Hospital Musaffah - Book an Appointment
- LLH Hospital - Musaffah - Book an Appointment
- Lifecare Hospital - Baniyas - Book an Appointment
- Burjeel Medical City - Book an Appointment
- Occumed Clinic, Musaffah Industrial, Musaffah - Book an Appointment
- Al Whada Mall Vaccination Centre - Book an Appointment
- Mushrif Mall Vaccination Centre - Book an Appointment
- Khalidiya Mall Vaccination Centre - Book an Appointment
- Mazyad Mall Vaccination Centre- Book an Appointment
- Tajmeel Kids Park Medical Centre, Shahama- Book an Appointment
- Tajmeel Specialized Medical Centre, Aldar - Book an Appointment
- Burjeel Medical City Drive Through Vaccination Centre, MBZ - Book an Appointment
- Burjeel - Adnoc Sas Al Nakhl Vaccination Centre - Book an Appointment
- Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital- 800 2000
- Mediclinic Airport Road - 800 2000
- Mediclinic Baniyas - 800 2000
- Mediclinic Khalifa City - 800 2000
- Mediclinic Al Mussafah - 800 2000
- Mediclinic Al Mamora - 800 2000
- Capital Health Screening Centre, Al Jazeera Sports Club Branch - 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
- Healthpoint Hospital Abu Dhabi - 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
- Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Branch - 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
- Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Zayed Sports City Branch - 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
- Amana Healthcare Rehabilitation Centre at Healthpoint - 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
- Mubadala Health Vaccination Centre in Masdar City - 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
- Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi - 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
- Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at The Galleria Al Mariyah Island - 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
- Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic at Mubadala Tower Abu Dhabi - 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
- Capital Health Screening Centre Mussafah - 800 4959 or by email MCV@telemed.ae
- NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi - 800 1122
- NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City - 800 1122
- Bareen International Hospital - www.bareenhospital.ae
