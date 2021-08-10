Covid vaccines in UAE: centres that offer Pfizer shots and boosters in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center in Rabdan A new drive-through offering Covid-19 vaccination and testing has opened in Abu Dhabi.

In early August, authorities recommended that residents in the UAE receive a booster shot if they had their second Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine more than six months ago.

People in groups considered at high risk were advised to get the booster after only three months.

The injection can either be Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech, both of which are administered at Ministry of Health and Prevention vaccination centres in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and Dubai Health Authority centres.

The free vaccines are also available at several private hospitals across the Emirates.

الجرعة الداعمة تعد الوسيلة الأكثر فاعلية لتعزيز المناعة. يمكن لجميع الحاصلين على اللقاح تلقي الجرعة الداعمة مجاناً من لقاح سينوفارم أو فايزر - بيونتك في أكثر من 100 موقع تابع لشركة أبوظبي للخدمات الصحية "صحة" في جميع أنحاء الإمارة، بعد مرور ستة أشهر على الأقل من الجرعة الثانية. pic.twitter.com/2Zo6h2B2dF — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 8, 2021

People considered at high risk, including senior citizens aged over 60, the disabled and those with chronic diseases can walk into any of the listed health centres.

All others must have an appointment.

Children over 12 can take the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for children between 3 and 17 after a successful trial involving 900 children in Abu Dhabi.

Where can you get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Dubai?

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available at multiple clinics across the UAE for free.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available at seven Dubai Health Authority clinics.

Appointments can be booked through the DHA smartphone app or by calling the contact centre on 800 342. The app is available for iPhone here and for Android phones here.

Once registered, you can schedule your appointment by choosing the nearest centre and a suitable time. These are the clinics that offer the vaccine:

Al Safa Primary Healthcare Centre Zabeel Primary Healthcare Centre Al Mizhar Primary Healthcare Centre Nadd Al Hamar Primary Healthcare Centre Al Barsha Primary Healthcare Centre Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre Hatta Hospital

Where can you get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Abu Dhabi?

The easiest way to book the Pfizer vaccine in the capital is via the Seha smartphone app or through the contact centre on 800 50. The app is available for iPhone here and for Android phones here.

The vaccine is also available at multiple other healthcare clinics and even drive-through centres, all of which are listed below.

RESULTS Bantamweight: Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Azizbek Satibaldiev (KYG). Round 1 KO Featherweight: Izzeddin Farhan (JOR) beat Ozodbek Azimov (UZB). Round 1 rear naked choke Middleweight: Zaakir Badat (RSA) beat Ercin Sirin (TUR). Round 1 triangle choke Featherweight: Ali Alqaisi (JOR) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (UZB). Round 1 TKO Featherweight: Abu Muslim Alikhanov (RUS) beat Atabek Abdimitalipov (KYG). Unanimous decision Catchweight 74kg: Mirafzal Akhtamov (UZB) beat Marcos Costa (BRA). Split decision Welterweight: Andre Fialho (POR) beat Sang Hoon-yu (KOR). Round 1 TKO Lightweight: John Mitchell (IRE) beat Arbi Emiev (RUS). Round 2 RSC (deep cuts) Middleweight: Gianni Melillo (ITA) beat Mohammed Karaki (LEB) Welterweight: Handesson Ferreira (BRA) beat Amiran Gogoladze (GEO). Unanimous decision Flyweight (Female): Carolina Jimenez (VEN) beat Lucrezia Ria (ITA), Round 1 rear naked choke Welterweight: Daniel Skibinski (POL) beat Acoidan Duque (ESP). Round 3 TKO Lightweight: Martun Mezhlumyan (ARM) beat Attila Korkmaz (TUR). Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ray Borg (USA) beat Jesse Arnett (CAN). Unanimous decision

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

