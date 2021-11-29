Omicron live updates: New travel rules imposed in race to contain Covid variant

US needs two weeks to assess dangers of new strain, warns Dr Anthony Fauci

The National
Nov 29, 2021

Countries around the world are rushing to impose travel restrictions on southern Africa, where the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus was first detected.

Omicron – also known as B.1.1.529 – is a coronavirus strain with an unusually large number of mutations. The World Health Organisation declared it a variant of concern on Friday, after it caused a surge of cases in South Africa.

While countries including the UAE have imposed travel restrictions on southern Africa, Omicron has now also been detected in Australia, the UK, Germany, Israel, Italy and the Czech Republic.

In response, countries such as the UK have reimposed some coronavirus rules, such as the mandatory wearing of masks in public. In the US, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that scientists need two weeks to assess the potential danger of the variant as he warned the country could face a "fifth wave" of infections.

Updated: November 29th 2021, 6:57 AM
CoronavirusCovid 19 VaccineTravelVaccine
