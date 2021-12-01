Omicron live updates: don't 'freak out' over variant, says vaccine producer chief

The WHO has advised people who are vulnerable or unvaccinated, including those over 60, to avoid international travel owing to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which it described as posing a "very high global risk".

Omicron – also known as B. 1.1.529 – is a coronavirus strain with an unusually large number of mutations. It was first detected in South Africa last week, but has since been found in samples from several days earlier in the Netherlands.

While countries including the UAE have imposed travel restrictions on southern Africa, Omicron has now been detected in Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, the UK and the French territory of Reunion.

In response, countries such as the UK have reimposed some coronavirus rules, such as the mandatory wearing of masks in public. In the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said that scientists need two weeks to assess the potential danger of the variant as he gave a warning that the country could face a “fifth wave” of infections.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates.