Covid-19 not yet an endemic, World Health Organisation says

The spread of Covid-19 has not reached a stage where it can be called endemic, rather than pandemic, because of the unpredictable nature of the virus’s transmission, the World Health Organisation has said.

British and Spanish officials are among those who have called for the treatment of Covid-19 as an endemic illness, similar to the flu, because of the fall in death rates and to further ease restrictions.

But the WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Dr Catherine Smallwood, said “we’re still a way off” from describing Covid-19 as endemic.

She said there was still a large amount of uncertainty and the virus was evolving quickly and posing new challenges.

“Endemicity assumes that, first of all, there’s stable circulation of the virus at predictable levels, and potentially known and predictable waves of epidemic transmission," said Dr Smallwood.

“But what we're seeing at the moment coming into 2022 is nowhere near that.""

"So we're certainly not at the point of being able to call it endemic.”

Speaking at a WHO media briefing Dr Smallwood said Covid-19 may become endemic in due course, but “pinning that down to 2022 is a little bit difficult at this stage”.

Reaching the endemic stage depended on an efficient response and widespread, equitable vaccine uptake, she added.

WHO Europe director Dr Hans Kluge gave a warning of a “new west-to-east tidal wave" sweeping across the region amid the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

At the current rate, Dr Kluge said, it is forecast that “more than 50 per cent of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next six to eight weeks”.

The WHO's Europe region comprises 53 countries and territories including several in Central Asia. Dr Kluge said that 50 of them had confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

He said there had been seven million new cases of Omicron across Europe in the first week of January.

Referring to data collected over the last few weeks, Dr Kluge said Omicron was clearly more transmissible and “the mutations it has enable it to adhere to human cells more easily, and it can infect even those who have been previously infected or vaccinated.”

But he added that the available Covid vaccines do “provide good protection against severe disease and death, including for Omicron”.