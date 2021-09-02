Pfizer vaccine booster: do I qualify and how can I book my appointment in Dubai?

Dubai Health Authority has said that people with chronic conditions should consider getting a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
The announcement came as the government said it will help safeguard the most vulnerable members of the population and allow the country to continue to recover from the pandemic.
However, not everyone is eligible for the shot.
Here, The National has put together a short explainer on third dose guidance in the emirate.
Who can be referred for a third dose?
- People with moderate to severe immunocompromised conditions such a heart disease, diabetes or lung disease
- Those who have an active tumour and hematologic malignancy or have recently received treatment for the same. Hematologic diseases include rare genetic disorders, anaemia, HIV, sickle cell disease and complications from chemotherapy or transfusions.
- Solid organ transplant recipients or patients who have undergone Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (a bone-marrow transplant)
- Those who have a severe primary immunodeficiency
- Advanced or untreated HIV
- Patients undergoing active treatment with agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory
- All recipients must be 12 years or older
How to register for the booster shot?
- First, you must ensure that you are from the eligible category to take the third shot
- If you are not sure, consult your treating physician or family doctor for advice
- Or book a telemedicine appointment through the Doctor for Every Citizen service on 800 342
- If you qualify for the booster, your doctor will refer you to a vaccination centre in the hospital where you are being treated
Where will the booster be administered?
This will be determined after an initial consultation with your doctor. In most cases, you will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 booster shot at the hospital where you are being treated for your current condition.
Alternatively, a health professional at one of the following facilities will administer the shot:
— Dubai Hospital
— Rashid Hospital
— Hatta Hospital
— American Hospital
— Mediclinic City Hospital
— Al Zahra Hospital
— Burjeel Hospital
If you are receiving treatment outside Dubai, you should provide an attested medical report and book an appointment with a DHA family medicine doctor.
Started: 2018
Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo
Based: Dubai
Sector: Transport
Size: 9 employees
Investment: $1,275,000
Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri
