Dubai announces Pfizer vaccine booster for chronically ill

Eligible residents and citizens should consult their doctor about receiving a booster dose

The Dubai Health Authority has urged anyone with a chronic condition that affects their immune system to consult with their doctor about getting a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Reuters

The National
Sep 1, 2021

People suffering from chronic conditions have been advised to get a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said that those suffering from conditions such as immune diseases should consult their doctor to see if a third dose was necessary.

“It is not necessary for all those who suffer from immune diseases to need a third dose, with the importance of consulting a doctor to determine the extent of their need,” the authority said on its website.

The third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was also recommended by the DHA for those who receive moderate-to-severe immunosuppressive treatments.

This includes recipients of cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, organ or stem cell transplant patients, people with severe primary immunodeficiency, patients with advanced or untreated HIV, or people receiving immunosuppressive drugs.

The DHA said the recommendation of a third shot was limited to these groups and is dependent on consultation with a doctor.

Residents and citizens receiving medical treatment outside of the UAE need to get a medical report from their doctor before receiving their third shot.

The DHA confirmed that anyone not receiving these medical treatments does not need a third dose at this time.

Dr Fatimah Al Marzouqi sits with Karma Elsawir, 7, at Al Madina clinic in Ajman before the girl was immunised against Covid-19. Photos: Salam Al Amir / The National

Updated: September 2nd 2021, 4:57 AM
Buy farm-fresh food

The UAE is stepping up its game when it comes to platforms for local farms to show off and sell their produce.

In Dubai, visit Emirati Farmers Souq at The Pointe every Saturday from 8am to 2pm, which has produce from Al Ammar Farm, Omar Al Katri Farm, Hikarivege Vegetables, Rashed Farms and Al Khaleej Honey Trading, among others. 

In Sharjah, the Aljada residential community will launch a new outdoor farmers’ market every Friday starting this weekend. Manbat will be held from 3pm to 8pm, and will host 30 farmers, local home-grown entrepreneurs and food stalls from the teams behind Badia Farms; Emirates Hydroponics Farms; Modern Organic Farm; Revolution Real; Astraea Farms; and Al Khaleej Food. 

In Abu Dhabi, order farm produce from Food Crowd, an online grocery platform that supplies fresh and organic ingredients directly from farms such as Emirates Bio Farm, TFC, Armela Farms and mother company Al Dahra. 

MATCH INFO

Hoffenheim v Liverpool
Uefa Champions League play-off, first leg
Location: Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim
Kick-off: Tuesday, 10.45pm (UAE)

Know your Camel lingo

The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home

Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless

Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers

Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s

Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Zimbabwe v UAE, ODI series

All matches at the Harare Sports Club

  • 1st ODI, Wednesday, April 10
  • 2nd ODI, Friday, April 12
  • 3rd ODI, Sunday, April 14
  • 4th ODI, Sunday, April 16

Squads:

  • UAE: Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed
  • Zimbabwe: Peter Moor (captain), Solomon Mire, Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tony Munyonga, Elton Chigumbura
In Full Flight: A Story of Africa and Atonement
John Heminway, Knopff

Fitness problems in men's tennis

Andy Murray - hip

Novak Djokovic - elbow

Roger Federer - back

Stan Wawrinka - knee

Kei Nishikori - wrist

Marin Cilic - adductor

Directed: Smeep Kang
Produced: Soham Rockstar Entertainment; SKE Production
Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma
Rating: Two out of five stars 

