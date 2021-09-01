Dubai-developed Covid-19 vaccine to protect animals against virus

Dr Marina Rodriguez, Dr Sunitha Joseph and Ulrich Wernery, scientific director of the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory, collect samples from a camel at the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Scientists in Dubai are preparing to roll out a Covid-19 vaccine for animals that was developed in the early stages of the pandemic.

The Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL), a state-of-the-art testing centre established in Dubai in 1985, is determining which members of the animal kingdom will benefit most from being immunised.

While the global campaign to vaccine the human population marches on, important strides are also being made to better understand how the virus impacts animals.

The centre is using an Elisa test, which detects antibodies, to analyse 500 samples of blood serum from 19 animal species to look for antibodies against the coronavirus.

Read More UAE scientists launch animal study in quest to help treat Covid in humans

Antibodies are specialised proteins produced by the immune system in response to infection or vaccination.

“If we find antibodies, it means they’ve had contact with the virus and most probably they can get sick,” said Dr Ulrich Wernery, the CVRL’s scientific director.

“For vaccination, we should concentrate on the animals that have developed Covid-19 antibodies. Very soon we’ll have results.”

There have already been outbreaks of Covid-19 in animals, including among mink on fur farms, which caught the virus from their human handlers.

Some mink passed the coronavirus back to people, a concerning development since it raises the risk of new mutated forms of the pathogen emerging when the virus crosses the species barrier.

Thousands of mink were culled to stem the outbreaks in fur farms, but vaccination may be able to prevent this happening again.

It could also be employed to protect endangered animals, including zoo animals, where the loss of individuals could further threaten a species.

Camels, which are the focus of much of the CVRL’s work, are not thought to be vulnerable to Covid-19, whereas big cats in zoos may be.

The deaths earlier this year of two white tiger cubs in a zoo in Pakistan and a lioness at an Indian zoo are thought to have been due to Covid-19.

A species is thought to be more likely to be at risk if it has a receptor called ACE2 on the outside of its cells, as the virus can latch onto this and use it to enter the cells and replicate.

Dr Michael Francis, a virologist who has been involved in the development of several animal vaccines, said that so far animal vaccinations against Covid-19 had been “fairly limited”.

Vaccination drive could boost agriculture

However, while animal vaccination for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 has not been widespread, there are established vaccines to combat other coronavirus infections in animals.

Most animal vaccination against Covid-19 has, Dr Francis said, involved particular species, such as large cats and primates in zoos, which may be able to contract the coronavirus from their keepers.

“I think people are worried about these more precious animals,” he said, adding that if he were responsible for zoo animals he would be “somewhat concerned” about the risk that they could become infected and die.

Farms may also want to vaccinate their animals against Covid-19, as disease can spread easily, particularly under intensive farming conditions.

“If [mink farmers] are allowed to build their farms back up, they could include Covid on the list of diseases they vaccinate against,” said Dr Francis, who is managing director of BioVacc Consulting in the UK.

CVRL’s jab is an inactivated vaccine, made harmless by chemical treatment.

No organisations have yet approached the CVRL to purchase the jab, which was developed in March last year, but the centre could produce batches within a short period.

“We are confident we can produce this vaccine if we are asked because we have already developed this vaccine in a small volume,” said Dr Sunitha Joseph, head of the virology department at CVRL, who has been involved in the Covid-19 research.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

About RuPay A homegrown card payment scheme launched by the National Payments Corporation of India and backed by the Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank RuPay process payments between banks and merchants for purchases made with credit or debit cards It has grown rapidly in India and competes with global payment network firms like MasterCard and Visa. In India, it can be used at ATMs, for online payments and variations of the card can be used to pay for bus, metro charges, road toll payments The name blends two words rupee and payment Some advantages of the network include lower processing fees and transaction costs

FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Lampedusa: Gateway to Europe

