US CDC panel approves Covid booster for most vulnerable

The US on August 12 authorised an extra dose of Covid vaccine for people with weakened immune systems as the country struggles to thwart the Delta variant. AFP

A US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel voted on Friday to recommend Covid-19 booster vaccines for immunocompromised people as the country suffers a large surge of coronavirus cases due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

The independent vaccine advisory panel unanimously said a third dose is recommended for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. The recommendation applies to those aged 12 years or older who have been fully vaccinated.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky could issue a final agency approval this Friday that would allow immunocompromised people to receive a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines as early as this weekend. The authorisation does not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, the CDC said on Friday, due to a lack of data.

The decision follows a pivotal US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorisation for booster shots for immunocompromised people that was announced late on Thursday night.

The emergency use authorisation paves the way for people who have had an organ transplant or those with a similar level of weakened immune system to receive an extra dose.

The patients may consult with their doctor to see if they are eligible, FDA representative Abby Capobianco said.

“After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines,” Janet Woodcock, the FDA's acting commissioner, said in a tweet on Thursday.

“Others who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected do not need an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine at this time.”

The country has entered yet another wave of the #COVID19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease. https://t.co/nIl97RMK6C — Dr. Janet Woodcock (@DrWoodcockFDA) August 13, 2021

Vulnerable groups make up less than 3 per cent of US adults, Dr Walensky said before the authorisation was announced.

Supporting the move to approve an additional shot, Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Centre at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said it would be important for the CDC to provide clear recommendations about who should receive it.

Countries like Israel and the UAE have moved forward to allow additional booster shots, while others such as France and Germany are exploring an approval in the near future.

The UAE has recommended that high-risk and fully vaccinated people receive a third dose of a vaccine three months after their second dose.

Israel has already started administering a third booster shot to people aged 60 and above after the country's health ministry reported a decrease in the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine in preventing infections and symptomatic illness.

Scientists are still divided over the broad use of boosters among those without underlying problems as benefits of the boosters remain undetermined.

Pfizer has said the efficacy of the vaccine it developed with partner BioNTech declines over time, citing a study that showed 84 per cent effectiveness from a peak of 96 per cent four months after a second dose.

Moderna has also said it sees the eventual need for booster doses, especially since the Delta variant has caused “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people.

Reports of infections among vaccinated people and concerns about diminishing protection have galvanised wealthy nations to distribute booster shots, even as many countries struggle to access first vaccine doses.

The World Health Organisation has called for a moratorium on booster shots until a greater portion of the world's population has been vaccinated against Covid-19.

News agencies contributed to this report

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Arabian Gulf Cup FINAL Al Nasr 2 (Negredo 1, Tozo 50) Shabab Al Ahli 1 (Jaber 13)

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica Best Agent: Jorge Mendes Best Club : Liverpool Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal) Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid) Best Women's Player: Lucy Bronze Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi Kooora – Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Kooora – Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

Important questions to consider 1. Where on the plane does my pet travel? There are different types of travel available for pets: Manifest cargo

Excess luggage in the hold

Excess luggage in the cabin Each option is safe. The feasibility of each option is based on the size and breed of your pet, the airline they are traveling on and country they are travelling to. 2. What is the difference between my pet traveling as manifest cargo or as excess luggage? If traveling as manifest cargo, your pet is traveling in the front hold of the plane and can travel with or without you being on the same plane. The cost of your pets travel is based on volumetric weight, in other words, the size of their travel crate. If traveling as excess luggage, your pet will be in the rear hold of the plane and must be traveling under the ticket of a human passenger. The cost of your pets travel is based on the actual (combined) weight of your pet in their crate. 3. What happens when my pet arrives in the country they are traveling to? As soon as the flight arrives, your pet will be taken from the plane straight to the airport terminal. If your pet is traveling as excess luggage, they will taken to the oversized luggage area in the arrival hall. Once you clear passport control, you will be able to collect them at the same time as your normal luggage. As you exit the airport via the ‘something to declare’ customs channel you will be asked to present your pets travel paperwork to the customs official and / or the vet on duty. If your pet is traveling as manifest cargo, they will be taken to the Animal Reception Centre. There, their documentation will be reviewed by the staff of the ARC to ensure all is in order. At the same time, relevant customs formalities will be completed by staff based at the arriving airport. 4. How long does the travel paperwork and other travel preparations take? This depends entirely on the location that your pet is traveling to. Your pet relocation compnay will provide you with an accurate timeline of how long the relevant preparations will take and at what point in the process the various steps must be taken. In some cases they can get your pet ‘travel ready’ in a few days. In others it can be up to six months or more. 5. What vaccinations does my pet need to travel? Regardless of where your pet is traveling, they will need certain vaccinations. The exact vaccinations they need are entirely dependent on the location they are traveling to. The one vaccination that is mandatory for every country your pet may travel to is a rabies vaccination. Other vaccinations may also be necessary. These will be advised to you as relevant. In every situation, it is essential to keep your vaccinations current and to not miss a due date, even by one day. To do so could severely hinder your pets travel plans. Source: Pawsome Pets UAE

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

