WHO says countries should not order Covid-19 boosters while others need vaccines

WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said booster vaccines should not be given priority over global vaccinations. Reuters

Rich countries should not be ordering booster shots for their vaccinated populations while other countries have yet to receive Covid-19 vaccines, the World Health Organisation said on Monday.

WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the number of deaths from coronavirus infection was rising again.

Dr Tedros said the Delta variant was becoming dominant and many countries had yet to receive enough vaccine doses to protect their health workers.

"The Delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in Covid-19 cases and death," he said.

Dr Tedros said the highly contagious variant, first detected in India, had now been found in more than 104 countries.

"The global gap in Covid-19 vaccine supply is hugely uneven and inequitable," he said.

"Some countries and regions are actually ordering millions of booster doses before other countries have had supplies to vaccinate their health workers and most vulnerable."

He singled out vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna as companies that were aiming to provide booster shots in countries where there were already high levels of vaccination.

Dr Tedros said they should instead direct their doses to Covax, the vaccine-sharing programme mainly for middle-income and poorer countries.

The WHO's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said the global health body had so far not seen evidence showing that booster shots were necessary for those who had received a full course of vaccines.

Dr Swaminathan said that while they might be necessary one day, there was no evidence that they were needed yet.

"It has to be based on the science and the data, not on individual companies declaring that their vaccines need to be administered as a booster dose," she said.

Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, said: "Right now, we are condemning hundreds of millions of people to having no protection.

"We will look back in anger and we will look back in shame", if countries use precious doses on booster shots, at a time when vulnerable people are still dying without vaccines elsewhere, Dr Ryan said.

"These are people who want to have their cake and eat it, and then they want to make some more cake and eat it too," he said.

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

Brief scoreline: Tottenham 1 Son 78' Manchester City 0

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

